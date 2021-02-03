Cart.com : Acquires Cheap Cheap Moving Boxes

Acquisition Bolsters Cart.com’s Supply Chain Expertise and Extensive Logistics Network to Accelerate Support for Customers

Leading e-commerce-as-a-service (ECaaS) company Cart.com today announced the acquisition of Cheap Cheap Moving Boxes (“CCMB”), a direct to consumer moving box brand with significant supply chain, operational and logistics capabilities. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, CCMB will operate under the Cart.com platform and continue to serve consumers, while now also providing Cart.com’s 2,000-plus merchants with access to one-to-two-day economic shipping options for over 75% of the U.S. population through its robust warehouse network.

"As e-commerce shopping trends continue to accelerate, smaller merchants are seeking affordable ways to offer fast, affordable shipping to consumers," said Omair Tariq, co-founder and CEO of Cart.com. "Our mission is to support these smaller entrepreneurs and businesses by providing an integrated e-commerce service that strengthens their online platform. With CCMB, we can now provide merchants with cost-effective shipping materials in addition to a best-in-class supply chain and logistics network, supporting growing merchants as they seek to scale their businesses and compete in the e-commerce space.”

CCMB will build upon Cart.com’s existing logistics network with comprehensive fulfillment operations and affordable shipping supplies, giving brands the ability to offer faster, cheaper shipping while improving their overall cost and inventory management. The integration will enhance Cart.com’s seamless customer shopping experience and provide vendors with customizable and uniquely labeled packaging, further delivering on Cart.com’s purpose and promise to support brand growth. Former CCMB President Brad Campbell will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the business.

“The leadership at Cart.com has unmatched expertise in building and growing leading e-commerce brands and their experience in developing distribution and multi-channel sales capabilities for companies perfectly complements our priorities,” said Campbell. “By joining Cart.com, we can more quickly scale our offerings and provide additional logistics services to merchants, benefiting the merchants and their customers for the long term.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Cart.com

Cart.com aims to deliver a fully integrated e-commerce solution to brands, providing all the tools they need to grow through a single e-commerce partner. Our wholly owned and interconnected set of services and software includes end to end services from marketing and merchandising support, to storefront software and fulfillment services, to financing and customer service. With Cart.com, brands can eliminate the need for costly and frustrating plugins and time-consuming vendor management, enabling a more seamless experience and better pricing, so they can focus on building their business and serving their customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005315/en/