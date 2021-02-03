Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cart.com : Acquires Cheap Cheap Moving Boxes

02/03/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acquisition Bolsters Cart.com’s Supply Chain Expertise and Extensive Logistics Network to Accelerate Support for Customers

Leading e-commerce-as-a-service (ECaaS) company Cart.com today announced the acquisition of Cheap Cheap Moving Boxes (“CCMB”), a direct to consumer moving box brand with significant supply chain, operational and logistics capabilities. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, CCMB will operate under the Cart.com platform and continue to serve consumers, while now also providing Cart.com’s 2,000-plus merchants with access to one-to-two-day economic shipping options for over 75% of the U.S. population through its robust warehouse network.

"As e-commerce shopping trends continue to accelerate, smaller merchants are seeking affordable ways to offer fast, affordable shipping to consumers," said Omair Tariq, co-founder and CEO of Cart.com. "Our mission is to support these smaller entrepreneurs and businesses by providing an integrated e-commerce service that strengthens their online platform. With CCMB, we can now provide merchants with cost-effective shipping materials in addition to a best-in-class supply chain and logistics network, supporting growing merchants as they seek to scale their businesses and compete in the e-commerce space.”

CCMB will build upon Cart.com’s existing logistics network with comprehensive fulfillment operations and affordable shipping supplies, giving brands the ability to offer faster, cheaper shipping while improving their overall cost and inventory management. The integration will enhance Cart.com’s seamless customer shopping experience and provide vendors with customizable and uniquely labeled packaging, further delivering on Cart.com’s purpose and promise to support brand growth. Former CCMB President Brad Campbell will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the business.

“The leadership at Cart.com has unmatched expertise in building and growing leading e-commerce brands and their experience in developing distribution and multi-channel sales capabilities for companies perfectly complements our priorities,” said Campbell. “By joining Cart.com, we can more quickly scale our offerings and provide additional logistics services to merchants, benefiting the merchants and their customers for the long term.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Cart.com

Cart.com aims to deliver a fully integrated e-commerce solution to brands, providing all the tools they need to grow through a single e-commerce partner. Our wholly owned and interconnected set of services and software includes end to end services from marketing and merchandising support, to storefront software and fulfillment services, to financing and customer service. With Cart.com, brands can eliminate the need for costly and frustrating plugins and time-consuming vendor management, enabling a more seamless experience and better pricing, so they can focus on building their business and serving their customers.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:42aGLOBAL STUDY : C-Suite Execs Experienced More Mental Health Challenges Than Their Employees in Wake of Global Pandemic
PU
02:42aUNIBEP S A : Conclusion of a preliminary agreement for construction of an office complex in Lviv, Ukraine
PU
02:42aSIRMA JSC : New technology alliance to advance enterprise Data management
PU
02:42aFTI CONSULTING : Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Canada
PU
02:42aCRUSH CAPITAL : Raises $3.25 Million to Launch Pioneering Streaming Series "Going Public"
PR
02:42aPRESS RELEASE : MDXi: Trobexis chooses MDXi to deploy Applications in West Africa on Azure Stack
DJ
02:42aMDXI : Trobexis chooses MDXi to deploy Applications in West Africa on Azure Stack
EQ
02:41aSpotify outlook weakens as pandemic uncertainty persists
RE
02:41aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Reports Steady YoY Growth of 4.9% in Operating Profit Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent Company in 2020
PR
02:40aAnt Group reaches deal with China regulators on restructuring - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies
2BP PLC : BP : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
3Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
4Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Alibaba beats revenue forecast, shares slide amid regulatory challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ