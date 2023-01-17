Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans

01/17/2023 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.

The company's shares gained 6.5% to $7.47 in afternoon trade.

Ally Bank and Ally Financial will buy the loans, the company said, giving Carvana a fresh source of funding as it tries to restructure its operations.

Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss (NOLs) that could be available to offset its future taxable income.

The company's ability to use the NOLs would be substantially limited if its 5%-shareholders increased their ownership, Carvana said.

Companies with large NOLs often adopt poison pills to enable them to cut their tax bill. Poison pills are also adopted to ward off hostile takeovers.

"This type of move does suggest a more defensive stance by CVNA's board of directors, and likely eliminates any potential future institutions from gaining ownership control," analysts at Raymond James said in a note.

Carvana, which some analysts say is in financial trouble following a rapid expansion during the pandemic, set a trigger of 4.9% for the shareholder rights plan.

The rights plan took effect on Monday and is scheduled to be in place until Jan. 15, 2026. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC. 0.15% 27.095 Delayed Quote.10.67%
CARVANA CO. 4.02% 7.295 Delayed Quote.48.10%
Latest news "Economy"
02:49pBiden receives letter from jailed Iranian American -White House
RE
02:45pU.S. Justice Department revises policies to coax companies to disclose wrongdoing -official
RE
02:43pCanadian province's healthcare fix raises fears of new strain on public system
RE
02:43pBiden raised issue of export controls on China with Japan's Kishida -U.S. official
RE
02:41pRepublicans' debt plan could cause 'economic catastrophe' - White House
RE
02:33pGoldman, Travelers drag Dow lower; Tesla keeps Nasdaq afloat
RE
02:31pDisney says Peltz 'lacks skills' to help business as proxy battle heats up
RE
02:28pWintershall Dea to leave Russia, causing net loss at BASF
RE
02:27pU.S. airlines do not see speedy return of China, Japan travel demand
RE
02:22pDeutsche Bahn considers reviving sale of Arriva unit - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl
2Analyst recommendations: Asos, Entain, NatWest, Tesla, Wells Fargo...
3Listings in the red; Leonardo soars on the Mib
4Ekopak : proposes changes to the Board of Directors
5Hertz to offer 25,000 EV rentals to Uber drivers in Europe

HOT NEWS