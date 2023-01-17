Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co has adopted a
"poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes
and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto
loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
The company's shares gained 6.5% to $7.47 in afternoon
trade.
Ally Bank and Ally Financial will buy the loans, the
company said, giving Carvana a fresh source of funding as it
tries to restructure its operations.
Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its
"significant" U.S. federal net operating loss (NOLs) that could
be available to offset its future taxable income.
The company's ability to use the NOLs would be substantially
limited if its 5%-shareholders increased their ownership,
Carvana said.
Companies with large NOLs often adopt poison pills to enable
them to cut their tax bill. Poison pills are also adopted to
ward off hostile takeovers.
"This type of move does suggest a more defensive stance by
CVNA's board of directors, and likely eliminates any potential
future institutions from gaining ownership control," analysts at
Raymond James said in a note.
Carvana, which some analysts say is in financial trouble
following a rapid expansion during the pandemic, set a trigger
of 4.9% for the shareholder rights plan.
The rights plan took effect on Monday and is scheduled to be
in place until Jan. 15, 2026.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)