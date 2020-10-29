Cascade Behavioral Hospital COVID-19 Positive Cases

TUKWILA, Wash. (Oct. 29, 2020), Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While we continue to take all precautions in accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance, our hospital, like all other health systems, has recently been impacted with COVID-19. Several patients in one unit of Cascade Behavioral Hospital recently tested positive for COVID-19. All of the patients who tested positive had either mild symptoms or no symptoms and discharged to safely quarantine in their homes or county designated quarantine shelter. The remaining patients on the unit with potential exposure safely discharged with instructions to follow all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state guidance on COVID-19. In addition to the positive cases among patients, we also had several employees with a positive COVID-19 test. Anyone who met specific criteria and had various levels of possible exposure were contacted and encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 if they became symptomatic. Cascade Behavioral Hospital currently has zero COVID positive patients in our facility.

The organization notified Public Health Seattle – King County immediately following receipt of the test results and last week Cascade hosted a collaborative visit with infectious disease experts from the King County Public Health Department’s Office of Communicable Disease Epidemiology.

The safety of our patients, their families, and our employees is our top priority, and we will remain steadfast in our efforts to reduce any risk associated with COVID-19. We have been and will continue to enforce the following prevention measures:

On-site visitation continues to be suspended at Cascade Behavioral Hospital.

All staff have received infection prevention and control training specific to COVID-19 and ongoing training is provided as new guidance is published.

Patient care supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer are stocked in abundance, and patients are encouraged in proper utilization of these resources.

Daily temperature and symptom screening protocols are in place for all patients.

Staff are required to undergo symptoms screening and temperature checks prior to every shift.

Personal protective equipment items, such as masks, are readily available to all staff and are routinely checked to ensure serviceability with proper and secure storage.

CDC informational posters are on display to provide important reminders on proper infection prevention procedures.

Staff have been provided information regarding fitness for duty as it relates to COVID-19

We will continue to work closely with local public health officials and follow the recommendations from the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff. Our infection control and prevention procedures will be routinely assessed to ensure that they are effective and consistent with the best practices as established by local health officials, the CDC and WHO.

CONTACT: Chris West, MSW | Group CEO – Christopher.West@cascadebh.com

