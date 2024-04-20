STORY: Grants Pass is fighting a ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said town laws prohibiting camping on sidewalks, streets, parks or other public places when shelter is unavailable violate the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment prohibition against "cruel and unusual" punishment."

"If we go down this line, this road of criminalizing people and banishing them, we're going to wake up two or three years down the road, and we're gonna have twice as many homeless people as we have now," said Ed Johnson, a legal aide attorney who helped file the 2018 lawsuit against Grants Pass that the Supreme Court is reviewing.

Johnson, of the Oregon Law Center, says giving people a criminal record for homelessness makes it harder to find jobs and housing to escape homelessness.