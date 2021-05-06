Log in
Casey Orvin Joins CenExel Clinical Research as Chief Commercial Officer

05/06/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Salt Lake City, Utah, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel Clinical Research (“CenExel”) announced that Casey Orvin has joined CenExel as Chief Commercial Officer. Casey will oversee all business development opportunities at CenExel, now the U.S. leader of independent clinical research sites.

Casey has a long and exemplary career history in pharmaceutical research services. Most recently, he was serving as the Senior VP of Pharmaceutical Relationships at StudyKik, a full-service patient recruitment and retention technology company. Casey is also serving as the Honorary President of the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS), a global organization representing nearly 10,000 clinical research sites in 47 countries within the pharmaceutical industry.

Casey began his career leading a large pharmaceutical research site network, Research Solutions. In 2007, he was recruited to join Clinical Research Advantage/Radiant as Executive Vice President of Business Development and successfully led a network of over 75 research sites conducting clinical trials for pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and medical devices. Under Casey’s leadership, several crucial partnerships were formed with major pharmaceutical companies which fueled the company’s rapid growth both geographically and within the medical community. Casey facilitated the acquisition of two competitors, securing the company’s spot as what was at the time the largest clinical research site network in the U.S. In 2015, Casey and the executive team at Radiant merged with Synexus, a division of PPD. With Casey’s guidance, Synexus continued to expand to 215 global clinical sites in 4 continents and over 15 countries.

Casey is passionate about representing the site voice within the industry while ensuring every research patient’s journey is a positive one. As a thought leader in the industry, Casey is regularly invited to be a keynote speaker and panelist and is often quoted by the leading publications covering the clinical research landscape. In 2020, he was recognized in PharmaVoice as one of the 100 Most Inspiring People in the industry.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the CenExel network,” said Casey Orvin. “Built on the steady foundation of decades of experience at each Center, CenExel Clinical Research has quickly established itself as exponentially more than an individual site could offer. Our highly-experienced Centers, researchers, and the business development team represent the best in the industry.”

“We’re very excited to bring Casey into our leadership,” said Tom Wardle, CEO of CenExel. “He has an unparalleled track record for growth and the highest standard for results. The trials we support will benefit from his passion, tenacity, and tremendous experience.” 

Attachment 


David Blackmer
CenExel Clinical Research
866-236-3935
media@cenexelresearch.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
