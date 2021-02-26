IATA Economics' Chart of the Week

26 February 2021

Cash burn now likely to continue through 2021

Global airline industry cash burn forecast, USD billion per quarter

USDbillionperquarter

-10

-20

-30

-40

-50

-60 2020Q2

Scenario1 10

Scenario2

Dec forecast

0

2020Q3

2020Q4

2021Q1

2021Q2

2021Q3

2021Q4

Souce: IATA Economics

• Cash burn is the key metric for airlines now; maintaining sufficient cash is the difference between survival or failure. Evidence on the efficacy of the vaccines and their rollout across populations is encouraging for a future rebound of passenger revenues, but that date is still a long way off for most airlines. Meantime, high rates of cash burn continue.

• There had been progress in reducing cash burn during 2020, despite the weakness of international travel. Our December forecasts predicted that the vaccines would allow a sufficiently strong rebound in passenger revenues in the second half of 2021 to stop cash burn by Q4. This now looks unlikely.

• The weakening of travel in Q1, due to the virus variants and the tightening of travel restrictions looks certain to interrupt the reduction of cash burn. We see two possible scenarios for the second half when vaccination has reached significant levels in the developed economies. Scenario 1 assumes travel restrictions are lowered, following the vaccination of the healthcare and vulnerable populations, leading to a sharp rise in travel - at a similar pace to our December forecast. Due to the weaker start to 2021, we estimate this means airlines would burn through a total of USD75 billion this year (versus USD 48 billion in December). But there is uncertainty about how quickly governments will be prepared to lower international travel restrictions. With a slower market opening cash burn this year could be as high as USD 95 billion. Many airlines will need to raise more cash.

