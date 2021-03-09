Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cash for Work: Changing Yemeni Women's Lives

03/09/2021 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yemen's six-year-old conflict has left at least 24.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including 12.3 million children and 3.7 million internally displaced persons. Already one of the most food insecure countries in the world, about 70 percent of the country's population now faces hunger. The conflict decimated national economy. Gross domestic product has been cut in half since 2015, pushing more than 80 percent of the overall population below the poverty line. Fighting around the country's seaports, the suspension of commercial imports and ensuing supply shortages, and the depreciation of the Yemeni riyal-now worth barely a third of its 2015 level-have pushed food prices up.

Cash-for-Work Programme

Caught up in this precarious situation, 27-year-old Wasila desperately searched for work with a steady income, so that she would not have to depend on anyone else for assistance or food. 'I wanted to earn my money through work,' she said. Representatives from the Social Fund for Development's (SFD) Cash-for-Work program approached her. This program falls under the World Bank (International Development Association - IDA) funded Emergency Crisis Response Project.


Wasila was able to get short-term work and useful training in how to pave stones, paint schools, and make Bakhoor (Arabian incense), activities which earned her about 18,000 Yemeni riyals (US$6 equivalent) a week. She learned how to make bracelets and other accessories, enabling her to continue to make a little money outside of the program.

Based on each community's priorities, Cash-for-Work programs are helping improve incomes, livelihoods, and social mobilization for vulnerable Yemenis. Displaced Yemeni women such as Wasila earn temporary income and learn skills that will help improve their livelihoods. In turn, their host communities benefit from basic service delivery, improved infrastructure, and restored socio-economic assets.

These programs also help the most vulnerable people deal with rising prices by putting money directly into their hands to purchase food, water, medicine, and shelter. While employed, Wasila can afford staple foods such as flour, rice, and oil, as well as sugar and tea. In addition to providing stability and putting food on the table for her children, she is proud she can take care of her parents, and of her elderly grandmother, who is disabled. 'If she's hungry I feed her, bring her water, and look after her. I am able to buy her anything she asks for,' she says.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 12:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:28aSMITH MICRO SOFTWARE  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
07:28aWalgreens Hits 5 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations
DJ
07:27aAUGMENTUM FINTECH  : s) in Company
PR
07:27aNEOENERGIA S A  : Frederico Jacob Candian is CEB Distribuição‘s new CEO. He takes on the position to lead the im...
PU
07:26aTREVENA : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:26aFREENET  : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
07:25aASSURANT, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:25aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT  : Announcement continuing connected transactions supplemental agreement in relation to the food and beverage leasing agreement
PU
07:24aCONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES  : & Natural Resources Plc - Drilling Targets Confirmed on Finland Gold Claims
PR
07:24aDGAP-PVR  : LEG Immobilien AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop jumps more than 40%, other 'meme stocks' rally on stimulus hopes
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3DEOLEO, S.A. : DEOLEO S A : Bitcoin mania triggers fundraising rush by Chinese players
4AIRBUS SE : Jet leasing shake-up looms as AerCap and GE unit discuss tie-up
5EXCLUSIVE: Chinese EV trio eye HK listings this year to raise combined $5 billion - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ