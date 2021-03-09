Cash for Work: Changing Yemeni Women's Lives

Yemen's six-year-old conflict has left at least 24.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including 12.3 million children and 3.7 million internally displaced persons. Already one of the most food insecure countries in the world, about 70 percent of the country's population now faces hunger. The conflict decimated national economy. Gross domestic product has been cut in half since 2015, pushing more than 80 percent of the overall population below the poverty line. Fighting around the country's seaports, the suspension of commercial imports and ensuing supply shortages, and the depreciation of the Yemeni riyal-now worth barely a third of its 2015 level-have pushed food prices up.

Cash-for-Work Programme

Caught up in this precarious situation, 27-year-old Wasila desperately searched for work with a steady income, so that she would not have to depend on anyone else for assistance or food. 'I wanted to earn my money through work,' she said. Representatives from the Social Fund for Development's (SFD) Cash-for-Work program approached her. This program falls under the World Bank (International Development Association - IDA) funded Emergency Crisis Response Project.

Wasila was able to get short-term work and useful training in how to pave stones, paint schools, and make Bakhoor (Arabian incense), activities which earned her about 18,000 Yemeni riyals (US$6 equivalent) a week. She learned how to make bracelets and other accessories, enabling her to continue to make a little money outside of the program.

Based on each community's priorities, Cash-for-Work programs are helping improve incomes, livelihoods, and social mobilization for vulnerable Yemenis. Displaced Yemeni women such as Wasila earn temporary income and learn skills that will help improve their livelihoods. In turn, their host communities benefit from basic service delivery, improved infrastructure, and restored socio-economic assets.

These programs also help the most vulnerable people deal with rising prices by putting money directly into their hands to purchase food, water, medicine, and shelter. While employed, Wasila can afford staple foods such as flour, rice, and oil, as well as sugar and tea. In addition to providing stability and putting food on the table for her children, she is proud she can take care of her parents, and of her elderly grandmother, who is disabled. 'If she's hungry I feed her, bring her water, and look after her. I am able to buy her anything she asks for,' she says.