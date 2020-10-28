Log in
Cash inflow of about CHF 57 million from capital increase for the Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund)

10/28/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Press release 28 October 2020

Cash inflow of about CHF 57 million from capital increase for the Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund)

Zurich, 28 October 2020 - The capital increase of the residential real estate fund Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund) was successfully completed. The fund received funds in the amount of CHF 56.7 million. The proceeds of the issue will enable the agreed acquisition of an attractive residential property portfolio in the cantons of BL, VS, SG and FR as well as the acquisition of further residential properties in Switzerland.

The capital increase carried out from 12 to 22 October 2020 for the Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund; ISIN CH0495275668) was successfully completed with issue proceeds of CHF 56.7 million. A total of 523,725 new shares were issued at an issue price of CHF 108.24 net per share. The number of shares in circulation after the capital increase amounts to 1,371,155 shares. The payment of the new shares takes place on 28 October 2020. The HSL Fund shares are traded over-the-counter by Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG.

The capital increase was carried out on a commission basis (best effort basis) as part of a subscription offer in Switzerland. During the subscription period no official trading of subscription rights took place. With the proceeds from the capital increase, the fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG can quickly execute the already agreed purchase of an attractive portfolio of residential properties in the cantons of Basel-Land, Valais, St. Gallen and Fribourg with a value of about CHF 50 million and further expand the existing, high-quality real estate portfolio of the HSL Fund.

Michael Müller, CEO, affirms: "The acquisition of this real estate portfolio with 97 apartments and over 10,000 square meters of rental space will sustainably increase the profitability of the HSL Fund. In addition, we are expanding our investment activities regionally to French-speaking Switzerland and Basel-Land, which has a positive effect on the diversification of our portfolio".

Salman Baday, Head Sales Switzerland, adds: "This capital increase allowed us to significantly increase the number of investors in the HSL Fund. We are very pleased to see the confidence of existing and new investors in the fund's investment strategy and in Helvetica Property Investors AG".

The HSL Fund invests in residential real estate throughout Switzerland, primarily where regional and national economic centres are easily accessible and where a positive population trend is expected. The investment focus is primarily on affordable housing suitable for families, modern forms of housing and existing properties, which are as good as new as well as properties in need of maintenance and repair, with stable and sustainable returns. The fund also focuses on good access to public and private transport.

Media contacts

Michael Müller

Salman Baday

Chief Executive Officer

Head Sales Switzerland

P +41 43 544 70 80

P +41 43 544 70 95

mm@Helvetica.com

sb@Helvetica.com

All relevant documents concerning the capital increase are available under www.swissfunddata.ch or www.Helvetica.com.

About Helvetica

Helvetica Property Investors AG is a leading real estate fund management company and asset management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we are able to provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

About Helvetica Swiss Living Fund

The HSL Fund is a Swiss real estate fund open exclusively to qualified investors. The HSL Fund invests in residential real estate throughout Switzerland, primarily where regional and national economic centers are easily accessible. The investment focus of the fund is on older and newer properties with stable and sustainable revenues. The investment objective is primarily to preserve the fund's long-term value and to distribute reasonable profits. The fund share units can be traded over-the-counter. The HSL Fund is approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA.

Ticker Symbol HSL; Valor 49 527 566; ISIN CH0495275668

Disclaimer

This press release does neither constitute an issuance prospectus in the sense of Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations nor a prospectus, a simplified prospectus or a basic information leaflet (key investor information document; KIID) in the sense of the Swiss Act on Collective Investment Schemes. The units of the HSL Fund may not be publicly offered or advertised in Switzerland. The documents that are solely relevant for an investment decision, the prospectus and the simplified prospectus, can be obtained from Helvetica Property Investors AG.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50

