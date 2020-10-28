Cash inflow of about CHF 57 million from capital increase for the Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund)

Zurich, 28 October 2020 - The capital increase of the residential real estate fund Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund) was successfully completed. The fund received funds in the amount of CHF 56.7 million. The proceeds of the issue will enable the agreed acquisition of an attractive residential property portfolio in the cantons of BL, VS, SG and FR as well as the acquisition of further residential properties in Switzerland.

The capital increase carried out from 12 to 22 October 2020 for the Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund; ISIN CH0495275668) was successfully completed with issue proceeds of CHF 56.7 million. A total of 523,725 new shares were issued at an issue price of CHF 108.24 net per share. The number of shares in circulation after the capital increase amounts to 1,371,155 shares. The payment of the new shares takes place on 28 October 2020. The HSL Fund shares are traded over-the-counter by Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG.

The capital increase was carried out on a commission basis (best effort basis) as part of a subscription offer in Switzerland. During the subscription period no official trading of subscription rights took place. With the proceeds from the capital increase, the fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG can quickly execute the already agreed purchase of an attractive portfolio of residential properties in the cantons of Basel-Land, Valais, St. Gallen and Fribourg with a value of about CHF 50 million and further expand the existing, high-quality real estate portfolio of the HSL Fund.

Michael Müller, CEO, affirms: "The acquisition of this real estate portfolio with 97 apartments and over 10,000 square meters of rental space will sustainably increase the profitability of the HSL Fund. In addition, we are expanding our investment activities regionally to French-speaking Switzerland and Basel-Land, which has a positive effect on the diversification of our portfolio".

Salman Baday, Head Sales Switzerland, adds: "This capital increase allowed us to significantly increase the number of investors in the HSL Fund. We are very pleased to see the confidence of existing and new investors in the fund's investment strategy and in Helvetica Property Investors AG".

The HSL Fund invests in residential real estate throughout Switzerland, primarily where regional and national economic centres are easily accessible and where a positive population trend is expected. The investment focus is primarily on affordable housing suitable for families, modern forms of housing and existing properties, which are as good as new as well as properties in need of maintenance and repair, with stable and sustainable returns. The fund also focuses on good access to public and private transport.

Media contacts

Michael Müller Salman Baday Chief Executive Officer Head Sales Switzerland P +41 43 544 70 80 P +41 43 544 70 95 mm@Helvetica.com sb@Helvetica.com

All relevant documents concerning the capital increase are available under www.swissfunddata.ch or www.Helvetica.com.