Cash-strapped Venezuela seeks deal with bondholders despite sanctions

CARACAS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Venezuela's finance minister on
Tuesday offered to speak with bondholders about a potential
renegotiation of the cash-strapped country's debt, which
economists and financial industry sources said would face
challenges due to U.S. sanctions.
The OPEC nation in 2017 suspended payments to holders of
many bonds issued by the government, state oil company Petroleos
de Venezuela and utility Electricidad de Caracas, and
sought to initiate a restructuring process.
But that process got derailed by an escalating political
crisis in Venezuela, in the midst of a six-year economic
collapse, as well as U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting President
Nicolas Maduro that barred U.S. citizens and companies from
meeting with Venezuelan officials.
In a state television address, Finance Minister and
Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced a
"conditional offer" for bondholders for a deal that would
suspend statutes of limitation contained in the bond agreement.
Rodriguez asserted that those statutes were close to
expiring, at which point the bondholders would lose certain
legal rights as creditors. She did not provide details.
In return, bondholders would have to agree not to sue
Venezuela or either of the two companies, or suspend any ongoing
litigation.
Rodriguez said the offer aimed to "guarantee that investors
are not affected by the illegal actions taken by those who hold
power in the United States."
In addition to the sanctions - which could prevent
bondholders from even meeting with Venezuelan officials - many
of the bonds were issued under New York state law.
The Trump administration and many U.S. courts have
recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido, not Maduro, as
Venezuela's rightful leader.
"There is no legal validity to any restructuring document
issued by Nicolas Maduro's government," said Francisco
Rodriguez, a Venezuelan economist who has advised bondholders.
Washington has sanctioned PDVSA, as well as Venezuela's
central bank and top officials, to try to force Maduro - accused
of corruption and human rights violations - to resign.
Guaido, who presides over the opposition-held National
Assembly, last year assumed a rival presidency on the basis that
Maduro had rigged his 2018 re-election.
Maduro blames Venezuela's economic woes on U.S. sanctions
and accuses Washington of seeking to seize control of the South
American country's oil reserves.
Rodriguez, the finance minister, said bondholders had until
midnight on Oct. 13 to express their interest to the government,
and encouraged investors to seek permission from U.S.
authorities to engage in a potential deal despite the sanctions.
Venezuela has missed more than $10 billion in payments to
bondholders. Exports of oil - the country's main source of
foreign currency - are at their lowest levels since the 1940s,
leaving the government short of resources potentially to service
bonds.
Jose Guerra, an opposition lawmaker who sits on the National
Assembly's finance committee, called the announcement "divorced
from reality" and said it was not viable without a plan to
restructure Venezuela's economy and oil industry.
The government did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Guerra's criticism.
