Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cashero App Launching in June with Free Cash Giveaway!

05/07/2021 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cashero App is now available for download in both the Apple Store and the Google Playstore. You can download the Cashero app today and sign up to enter our lottery giveaway. Starting in June you’ll be able to access all our features, but by downloading the app now and inviting people to join Cashero, you and your friends will be entered into the draw to win $1,000 every three days.

The more friends you invite, the better your chances of winning!

What is Cashero?
Cashero is a high-yield account ideal for instant cross-border payments. Managing multiple currencies online has never been simpler with our all-in-one platform. The Cashero app offers:

  • Up to 5% APY
  • No minimum balance
  • Zero monthly fees
  • Unrestricted withdrawal
  • Transparent fees
  • Instant transfers
  • Multiple currencies including USD, GBP, and EUR
  • Huge saving rates

Your money is safe and secure with Cashero and creating an account is quick and simple. Plus Cashero will be available in over 140 different countries!

Cashero Giveaway

As part of our app launch, Cashero is giving you and a friend the chance to win $1,000 every 3 days! If a friend signs up using your unique invitation link, you’ll receive an extra Golden Ticket.

How it Works

Every three days, a Cashero user will be randomly chosen to receive $1,000. If you refer a friend to Cashero and they win the giveaway, you will also receive $100! These prizes will be deposited into your Cashero account and will gain interest in real-time, so you see the difference saving with Cashero makes with our industry leading 5% APY!

There will be multiple winners across the duration of the giveaway and it will be possible to win more than once! You’ll receive one Golden Ticket when you sign up with Cashero, and an additional one for every person who joins using your referral link, so get started today!

Terms of Giveaway

  • A Cashero account is needed to enter
  • Cashero account balance may be $0
  • During the giveaway period, each new qualified user that the referrer invites will also receive a Golden Ticket
  • Giveaway starts May 2021 until launch

Prize money can only be withdrawn once Cashero goes live

https://thenewsfront.com/cashero-app-launching-in-june-with-free-cash-giveaway/ 


Cashero
33 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4JS
United Kingdom

https://www.cashero.com/

laura@cashero.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aIBERDROLA S A  : puts its first photovoltaic plant in Teruel into operation
PU
11:14aALTAIR ENGINEERING  : DMagis Becomes Altair Channel Partner to Offer Full Altair Portfolio in Italy
PU
11:14aKELSO TECHNOLOGIES  : 2021 AGM Notice and Information Circular
PU
11:14aKELSO TECHNOLOGIES  : 2021 AGM Voting Instruction Form
PU
11:14aKELSO TECHNOLOGIES  : 2021 AGM Proxy Form
PU
11:14aTRINSEO S A  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:14aSFL  : Invitation to Presentation of Q1 2021 Results
PU
11:14aHeirs Oil & Gas Announces CEO and Board Appointments
AQ
11:13aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Enhances EcoStruxture(TM) Triconex(TM) Safety View
AQ
11:13aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Invests in Asset Management Startup
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financial...
2WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Commencement of the subscription period for th..
4Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge
5BARCLAYS PLC : Activist Bramson abandons tussle with Barclays, selling stake

HOT NEWS