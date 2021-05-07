Cashero App Launching in June with Free Cash Giveaway!

London, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cashero App is now available for download in both the Apple Store and the Google Playstore. You can download the Cashero app today and sign up to enter our lottery giveaway. Starting in June you’ll be able to access all our features, but by downloading the app now and inviting people to join Cashero, you and your friends will be entered into the draw to win $1,000 every three days.

The more friends you invite, the better your chances of winning!

What is Cashero?

Cashero is a high-yield account ideal for instant cross-border payments. Managing multiple currencies online has never been simpler with our all-in-one platform. The Cashero app offers:

Up to 5% APY

No minimum balance

Zero monthly fees

Unrestricted withdrawal

Transparent fees

Instant transfers

Multiple currencies including USD, GBP, and EUR

Huge saving rates

Your money is safe and secure with Cashero and creating an account is quick and simple. Plus Cashero will be available in over 140 different countries!

Cashero Giveaway

As part of our app launch, Cashero is giving you and a friend the chance to win $1,000 every 3 days! If a friend signs up using your unique invitation link, you’ll receive an extra Golden Ticket.

How it Works

Every three days, a Cashero user will be randomly chosen to receive $1,000. If you refer a friend to Cashero and they win the giveaway, you will also receive $100! These prizes will be deposited into your Cashero account and will gain interest in real-time, so you see the difference saving with Cashero makes with our industry leading 5% APY!

There will be multiple winners across the duration of the giveaway and it will be possible to win more than once! You’ll receive one Golden Ticket when you sign up with Cashero, and an additional one for every person who joins using your referral link, so get started today!

Terms of Giveaway

A Cashero account is needed to enter

Cashero account balance may be $0

During the giveaway period, each new qualified user that the referrer invites will also receive a Golden Ticket

Giveaway starts May 2021 until launch

Prize money can only be withdrawn once Cashero goes live

https://thenewsfront.com/cashero-app-launching-in-june-with-free-cash-giveaway/

Cashero 33 St James's Square London SW1Y 4JS United Kingdom https://www.cashero.com/ laura@cashero.com