CasperLabs Partners with Megalodon to Launch Dmusic, Streamlining Music Industry with New NFT Platform

01/26/2022 | 03:40pm EST
Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - CasperLabs, a leading enterprise blockchain software company, just announced the launch of Dmusic, a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform created for the music industry, in partnership with Megalodon. Megalodon is a management consultancy firm that seeks to enable new revenue models and increase community participation through blockchain technology.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • CasperLabs has partnered with Megalodon to launch Dmusic, a new NFT platform for artists and their fans.
  • CasperLabs is an enterprise blockchain software company that provides a more seamless experience for developers and users alike.
  • Sarson Funds believes that NFT music platforms will enable artists and their fans to interact more freely together.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/111792_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Sarson Funds:

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.

For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

Contacts:

Christine Lenzo
Info@kmslmedia.com

Source: Sarson Funds

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111792


© Newsfilecorp 2022
HOT NEWS