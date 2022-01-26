Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - CasperLabs, a leading enterprise blockchain software company, just announced the launch of Dmusic, a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform created for the music industry, in partnership with Megalodon. Megalodon is a management consultancy firm that seeks to enable new revenue models and increase community participation through blockchain technology.

Key Takeaways:

CasperLabs has partnered with Megalodon to launch Dmusic, a new NFT platform for artists and their fans.

CasperLabs is an enterprise blockchain software company that provides a more seamless experience for developers and users alike.

Sarson Funds believes that NFT music platforms will enable artists and their fans to interact more freely together.

