MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said on Friday it had resumed oil exports from the Black Sea terminal after a planned stoppage.

CPC which handles 1% of global oil flows, stopped oil loadings through its single mooring points (SPM) on April 10.

"On April 14, 2023 at 07:00 Moscow time (0400 GMT), the pumping units of the Tengiz-Novorossiisk main oil pipeline resumed pumping oil after a 72-hour planned shutdown," CPC said.

CPC shipped 58.7 million tonnes in 2022, including 52.2 million tonnes from Kazakhstan.

The main CPC shareholders are Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft with 24%, Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (19%), Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company (15%), Lukarco B.V (12.5%), Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company (7.5%), CPC Company (7%) and Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited (7.5%). (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)