Cassin & Cassin LLP : Welcomes New Attorneys and Expands Client Service Offerings

Cassin & Cassin LLP today announced that well-known Matrimonial and Family Law attorney Daniel B. Nottes has joined the Firm as a Partner, further expanding the firm’s capabilities and service offerings. He is joined by Jessy R. Albaz, Associate, in the New York City office.

Mr. Nottes and Ms. Albaz will focus on representing clients in all aspects of matrimonial and family law, including divorce and separation, marital issues, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, paternity settlement agreements, as well as matters related to child support, custody, visitation, parenting time and family access, spousal support and a range of others issues facing individuals and families today. This new practice is complemented by our well-established Trusts and Estates group, which offers unparalleled estate planning services, trust and estate administration, the creation of private foundations and charitable planning and, together with our real estate attorneys, handle the transfer of complex commercial and residential real property held within estates.

“I’m excited to join a group of incredibly talented attorneys and a firm that shares my belief that clients should come first,” said Daniel Nottes. “I am thrilled about this new chapter and look forward to working together with Jessy and our colleagues to meet the complex needs of today’s clients.”

“Being able to launch a new practice and welcome talented attorneys like Daniel and Jessy is something that we believe reflects our ability to attract the best in the business,” said Michael Hurley, Managing Partner of Cassin & Cassin. “We’re excited to be able to expand the breadth and depth of our services and know clients will benefit from Daniel and Jessy’s expertise.”

About the New Hires

Daniel Nottes was previously a partner at Felder, Felder and Nottes, P.C. where he focused on Matrimonial and Family Law. At Cassin, Mr. Nottes will lead the new Matrimonial and Family Law Practice, representing the firm’s clients across all aspects of family law matters. He brings extensive experience to the firm and has been involved in a number of high-profile, and first of their kind cases that have garnered national and international media attention. Mr. Nottes received his Bachelor of Science, cum laude, from Lander College for Men and his Juris Doctor from Hofstra University School of Law. Mr. Nottes is admitted to practice in the State of New York.

Jessy Albaz joins the firm as an associate within the new Matrimonial and Family Law practice, where she will focus on representing high net-worth individuals in complex and sensitive matters including divorce, custody, domestic violence, and prenuptial agreements. Ms. Albaz was previously an associate at McLaughlin & Stern LLP and received her Juris Doctor from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Arizona State University. She is admitted to practice in the State of New York and is a member of the New York State Bar Association.

For more information, visit www.cassinllp.com.

About Cassin & Cassin LLP

Cassin & Cassin LLP, a law firm with four offices in New York, Dallas and Arizona, has over three decades of experience providing the highest quality of service to our clients. Our attorneys focus on real estate law, representing lending institutions, investment funds, developers, small to medium size companies in all aspects of financing, buying, selling, leasing and development. In addition, our well-established Private Clients practice (formerly Trust & Estates) advises individuals on matrimonial and family law, estate planning and administration, residential real estate financing and the formation of limited liability companies and private foundations. For more information, visit www.cassinllp.com.

