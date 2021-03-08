Log in
Castellan Commits to Supporting WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation

03/08/2021 | 08:31am EST
Castellan Solutions, the largest provider of business continuity management solutions, announces its relationship with the WomenCorporateDirectors (WCD) Foundation as a Global Supporting Sponsor. As the trusted network of the most powerful and influential women corporate directors in the world, WCD is a catalyst for board diversity, a leader in governance programming and a true world-wide peer community for female corporate directors.

“WCD is committed to increasing representation of women in corporate boardrooms and we are excited to be a part of that commitment through our sponsorship,” says Kristin Agnelli, VP of Marketing at Castellan. “We look forward to connecting with WCD members to have conversations around diversity in leadership and sharing our expertise.”

Castellan Solutions will team with WCD to develop a Risk, Resiliency and Business Continuity Peer Exchange and will publish a joint “Pulse Report”, which evaluates WCD members’ views about business continuity and operational resilience, and how they view these important areas within corporate strategy development.

“Risk has become an integral part of strategy development, as companies have seen what happens when the unthinkable actually comes to pass – from the collapse of the supply chain to a global health crisis. Now is the time for boards to re-examine how they incorporate business continuity into their longer-term strategies,” says Susan C. Keating, CEO of WCD. “WCD is pleased to welcome Castellan as a Global Supporting Sponsor, to share guidance and expertise with WCD’s global membership network on these critical issues.”

About Castellan

As the largest provider of business continuity management solutions Castellan is uniquely positioned to help clients find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their employees, brand, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving business continuity success, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide on-going support from their community of business continuity experts. Castellan helps clients replace uncertainty with confidence. Now you’re ready.TM castellanbc.com

About WCD

The WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc. (WCD) is the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors. WCD members serve on public company boards and large private and family-run company boards globally. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, WCD has 76 chapters around the world. For more information visit www.womencorporatedirectors.org or follow us on Twitter @WomenCorpDirs, #WCDboards.


© Business Wire 2021
