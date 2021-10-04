Log in
Casting Workbook : Español Announces Top Spanish Acting Schools 2021 List

10/04/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
Esteemed acting schools selected by Casting Workbook through an extensive review of public ratings, media analysis and industry expert consultation

ANNOUNCEMENT HIGHLIGHTS:

  • The first inaugural listing of top Spanish Acting schools worldwide to be announced by Casting Workbook annually on October 4, 2021.
  • Top Spanish acting schools from Spain, Mexico, Columbia, Chile & Argentina made this year’s list.
  • Beginning in October 2021, Casting Workbook members will be able to attend a free virtual acting class from one of the top listed schools each month and access the previous months’ classes.
  • Schools were selected based on an extensive review of curriculum information, public ratings & surveys, media analysis and private industry-expert consultation.
  • The fall/winter line-up is set until the beginning of 2022, with the first 4 free acting classes scheduled from Metropolis (October), Universidad de Anahuac (November) & Centro Universitario de Teatro (UNAM) (December) & CasAzul (January)
  • To view this year’s official list of top-rated acting schools, see below or visit MejoresEscuelasdeActuacion.com

With a firm commitment to support Spanish talent worldwide, Casting Workbook announced today their official “Top 20 Spanish Acting Schools” worldwide list. As the first in what will be an annual announcement moving forward, top schools from Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Chile & Argentina made this year’s list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005991/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Providing essential learning and educational content for both aspiring and professional actors has been one of Casting Workbook’s core objectives. Beginning in October 2021, Casting Workbook members will be able to attend a free virtual acting class from one of the top listed schools each month, and access previous months’ class as part of their membership. The selection process was thorough and comprehensive - schools were selected based on an extensive review of their curriculum information, public ratings & surveys, media analysis and private industry-expert consultation.

“For 15 years, Casting Workbook's mandate has been to collaborate with top English acting schools and universities providing industry education as well as hosting graduating class showcases to talent agents and casting directors. This collaboration between Education "The Art of Acting", Industry (The Business of Acting") and Acting Jobs Via Casting Workbook's platform together form a 3-tiered holistic approach for talent to navigate, evolve and thrive as a professional actor. We are thrilled to bring the top acting schools to our members as a part of this mandate.”

- Susan Fox, CEO & Founder – Casting Workbook

 

The Casting Workbook Official List of “Top 20 Spanish Acting Schools” 2021: *

 

SCHOOL NAME

LOCATION

Actors Workshop

Barcelona, Spain

Casa del Teatro

Mexico City, Mexico

CasAzul (Argos)

Mexico City, Mexico

Central de Cine

Madrid, Spain

Centro de Educación Artística CEA

Mexico City, Mexico

Centro de Entrenamiento y Formación Actoral de Gina Piccirelli

Buenos Aires and Madrid

Centro Universitario de Teatro (UNAM) CUT

Mexico City, Mexico

CIC Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Escuela Assumpta Serna

Madrid, Spain

Escuela Cristina Rota

Madrid, Spain

Escuela de Cine de Chile

Santiago, Chile

Escuela de Teatro – Universidad Católica

Santiago, Chile

Escuela Superior de Artes Escénicas de Málaga (ESAEM)

Málaga, Spain

Estudio Corazza

Madrid, Spain

Julio Chavez

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Metropolis

Madrid, Spain

Naar Landaeta

Cali, Colombia

Real Escuela Superior Arte Dramatico Madrid (RESAD)

Madrid, Spain

Universidad de Anahuac

Huixquilucan, Mexico

William Layton Laboratorio

Madrid, Spain

About Casting Workbook:

For over 25 years, Casting Workbook has been driving the industry forward with our leading-edge enterprise casting software. By bridging essential communications between production, casting, agents and their talent, we’ve worked with some of the biggest production studios including Disney, Netflix, Universal, HBO, Fox Features, Lions Gate, Sony, Nickelodeon and many more.

Our global network is now almost 500,000 English, French and Spanish members strong, with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal & Madrid. Our service sets the industry standard with innovative tools to help actors search jobs, submit self-tapes, work seamlessly with their agents, and develop their craft and build their careers. Whether watching our popular weekly series The Working Actor, auditioning virtually through our Virtual Casting Room (VCR) or submitting a self-tape on our top-rated mobile Actor App, our goal is to be the #1 casting software and service provider to actors, agents and casting directors all over the world.

To learn more, visit www.castingworkbook.com/es

Or visit our Newsroom here: https://home.castingworkbook.com/newsroom/

© Business Wire 2021
