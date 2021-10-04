Casting Workbook : Español Announces Top Spanish Acting Schools 2021 List

Esteemed acting schools selected by Casting Workbook through an extensive review of public ratings, media analysis and industry expert consultation

With a firm commitment to support Spanish talent worldwide, Casting Workbook announced today their official “Top 20 Spanish Acting Schools” worldwide list. As the first in what will be an annual announcement moving forward, top schools from Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Chile & Argentina made this year’s list.

Providing essential learning and educational content for both aspiring and professional actors has been one of Casting Workbook’s core objectives. Beginning in October 2021, Casting Workbook members will be able to attend a free virtual acting class from one of the top listed schools each month, and access previous months’ class as part of their membership. The selection process was thorough and comprehensive - schools were selected based on an extensive review of their curriculum information, public ratings & surveys, media analysis and private industry-expert consultation.

“For 15 years, Casting Workbook's mandate has been to collaborate with top English acting schools and universities providing industry education as well as hosting graduating class showcases to talent agents and casting directors. This collaboration between Education "The Art of Acting", Industry (The Business of Acting") and Acting Jobs Via Casting Workbook's platform together form a 3-tiered holistic approach for talent to navigate, evolve and thrive as a professional actor. We are thrilled to bring the top acting schools to our members as a part of this mandate.”

- Susan Fox, CEO & Founder – Casting Workbook

The Casting Workbook Official List of “Top 20 Spanish Acting Schools” 2021: * SCHOOL NAME LOCATION Actors Workshop Barcelona, Spain Casa del Teatro Mexico City, Mexico CasAzul (Argos) Mexico City, Mexico Central de Cine Madrid, Spain Centro de Educación Artística CEA Mexico City, Mexico Centro de Entrenamiento y Formación Actoral de Gina Piccirelli Buenos Aires and Madrid Centro Universitario de Teatro (UNAM) CUT Mexico City, Mexico CIC Argentina Buenos Aires, Argentina Escuela Assumpta Serna Madrid, Spain Escuela Cristina Rota Madrid, Spain Escuela de Cine de Chile Santiago, Chile Escuela de Teatro – Universidad Católica Santiago, Chile Escuela Superior de Artes Escénicas de Málaga (ESAEM) Málaga, Spain Estudio Corazza Madrid, Spain Julio Chavez Buenos Aires, Argentina Metropolis Madrid, Spain Naar Landaeta Cali, Colombia Real Escuela Superior Arte Dramatico Madrid (RESAD) Madrid, Spain Universidad de Anahuac Huixquilucan, Mexico William Layton Laboratorio Madrid, Spain

For over 25 years, Casting Workbook has been driving the industry forward with our leading-edge enterprise casting software. By bridging essential communications between production, casting, agents and their talent, we’ve worked with some of the biggest production studios including Disney, Netflix, Universal, HBO, Fox Features, Lions Gate, Sony, Nickelodeon and many more.

Our global network is now almost 500,000 English, French and Spanish members strong, with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal & Madrid. Our service sets the industry standard with innovative tools to help actors search jobs, submit self-tapes, work seamlessly with their agents, and develop their craft and build their careers. Whether watching our popular weekly series The Working Actor, auditioning virtually through our Virtual Casting Room (VCR) or submitting a self-tape on our top-rated mobile Actor App, our goal is to be the #1 casting software and service provider to actors, agents and casting directors all over the world.

