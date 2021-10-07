Castle Rock Autoplex Donates $35,000 To Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation And Commits To Continued Support Through 2022

Castle Rock Autoplex donated $35,000 to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, and has agreed to continue their financial support throughout 2022, by donating $10 per vehicle sold to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, along with other events and opportunities as they arise.

Children’s Colorado Foundation helps Children’s Hospital Colorado address the greatest needs of the patients and families and directs funds toward where they can do the most good. These donations can help support family-centered services, groundbreaking research, regional clinics and care, and helping patients and families in financial need, to name a few.

Children’s Colorado is the only nonprofit pediatric health care system in a seven-state region and serves more than 270,000 children each year. As one of the top children’s hospitals in the country, Children’s Colorado has defined and delivered pediatric health care excellence for more than a century, improving the health of kids through high-quality patient care, education, research and advocacy.

By giving to the Children's Fund, Castle Rock Autoplex will help make an immediate and lasting difference in every aspect of care that patients receive. Unrestricted gifts provide Children’s Colorado with the flexibility to allocate resources in the most strategic way possible. “We are so grateful for Castle Rock Autoplex’s donation to Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation. The continued support and advocacy they provide has allowed our patients and families to receive the best care from the best providers, treating diagnoses ranging from broken bones to complex cancers. Many thanks to Castle Rock Autoplex for their generosity to the Children’s Colorado mission,” Kacie Thomas, Corporate Partnerships Manager, Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.

“For every car we sell at our three Castle Rock dealerships, we are giving $10 back to this essential program. Giving back locally is truly what we’re all about, and we are proud to be part of this forward-thinking and passionate community of Castle Rock. Being able to present funds that will help so many children and families makes our jobs that much more enjoyable,” said Jose Medina, Managing Partner at Castle Rock Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Castle Rock Ford.

“This is an easy opportunity where we are able to pay-it-forward and help people in our local community. We are a family-run business and are always looking for ways to give back, and this was an easy fit. We’re excited to see the impact Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation has on so many families and are proud to be part of it,” said Travis Van Spronsen, Managing Partner at Castle Rock Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Castle Rock Autoplex was bought out by a Denver and Houston-based automotive company, Foundation Automotive Corp. in August 2020, where Castle Rock community involvement and fundraising were listed at the top of the company’s core values. This donation to Children’s Hospital Colorado is just one of the many charities the Autoplex has donated to in 2021. Castle Rock Autoplex, located off Wilcox near downtown Castle Rock, is comprised of three stores: Castle Rock Ford, Castle Rock Chevrolet Buick GMC, and Castle Rock Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

ABOUT CASTLE ROCK AUTOPLEX & FOUNDATION AUTOMOTIVE CORP.

Castle Rock Autoplex is owned and operated by Foundation Automotive Corp., which is a growing international automotive group with stores in Canada and the United States. Their vision is to be the North American benchmark for top-tier automotive solutions and a company of trust, excellence, and innovation for their customers and employees. Foundation is a family business that will continue to give back to Castle Rock with frequent giveaways to local residents, working with local charities, fundraising, and unrivalled community focus and involvement. Find more information on their website www.foundationauto.com and www.castlerockautoplex.com.

