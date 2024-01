Casualties in Gaza 'gutwrenching' - Blinken

January 17, 2024 at 06:24 am EST Share

STORY: "The suffering breaks my heart," he said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. "The question is what is to be done."

Gaza health authorities said on Tuesday that the death toll for the war, now in its fourth month, is at least 24,285, with thousands more bodies feared lost in the rubble.