Casualties reported after house explosion in Birmingham- police

(Reuters) - An explosion has destroyed one house and significantly damaged others in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham with casualties reported, British police said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
© Reuters 2022
