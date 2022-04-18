Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Catalan independence leaders targeted by spyware, rights group says

04/18/2022 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Catalonia's regional President Pere Aragones gives a news conference in Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalonia's regional leader accused the Spanish government on Monday of spying on its citizens after a rights group said his phone and dozens more belonging to Catalan pro-independence figures had been infected with spyware used by sovereign states.

The Citizen Lab digital rights group found more than 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement, including several members of the European Parliament, other politicians, lawyers and activists, had been targeted with "Pegasus" spyware made by Israel's NSO Group.

"It's an unjustifiable disgrace," Catalan leader Pere Aragones tweeted. "An extremely serious attack on fundamental rights and democracy."

Describing the use of surveillance software as crossing a "red line", he demanded explanations from the Spanish government.

The government declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Almost all of the infections took place between 2017 and 2020, Citizen Lab said, in the wake of a failed independence bid by Catalonia that plunged Spain into its worst political crisis in years.

Toronto-based Citizen Lab said it could not conclusively attribute the spying operations to a specific entity but said: "Strong circumstantial evidence suggests a nexus with Spanish authorities."

Citizen Lab began its investigation in 2020 after researchers working with Facebook's instant message service WhatsApp warned several Catalan lawmakers, including parliament speaker Roger Torrent, that their phones had been broken into.

At that time, Interior Minister Fernando Marlaska denied the Spanish government or its intelligence services had any involvement.

Newspaper El Pais subsequently reported that Spain's CNI intelligence agency did have access to the software.

The European Union's data protection watchdog has called for a ban on Pegasus over allegations it has been abused by client governments to spy on rights activists, journalists and politicians.

Last week Reuters reported that several senior EU officials had been targeted by the software, which allows users to access photos, videos and other private information stored on a targeted device.

NSO, which markets the software as a law-enforcement tool, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, Emma Pinedo and Joan Faus; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00aWorld Bank says war to cut global growth, boosts financing target
RE
09:57aUkraine says first civilians killed in Lviv, fighters cling on in Mariupol
RE
09:57aSouth African military deployed to flood-ravaged province
RE
09:56aU.S. Supreme Court snubs challenge to state and local tax deduction cap
RE
09:54aResource shares lift Toronto index higher
RE
09:52aWorld Bank says war to cut global growth, boosts financing target
RE
09:50aUkraine says first civilians killed in Lviv, fighters cling on in Mariupol
RE
09:50aSpot platinum rises 3%…
RE
09:46aVerizon raises minimum wage to $20 an hour for U.S employees
RE
09:45aCatalan independence leaders targeted by spyware, rights group says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Infosys shares fall 9% as profit miss stokes growth normalisation fears
2Wall Street opens lower as bond yields stay high
3Rouble firms past 79 vs dollar, stocks down
4Russian gas nominations for Slovakia, Yamal reverse flows steady
5Shanghai factories sputter towards reopening as city aims to ease lockd..

HOT NEWS