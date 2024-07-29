MADRID (Reuters) -The leadership of moderate separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) has approved an initial agreement to support Spain's Socialists to form a regional government in the rich northeastern region, party spokesperson Raquel Sans said on Monday.

The decision is subject to confirmation by militants in an internal party vote on Friday, she said in a press conference, adding that the vote will be binding.

Securing ERC's support is key for the Socialists, who won the most votes in May's regional election but fell short of a majority.

The Socialists, led locally by Salvador Illa, got 42 seats in Catalonia's 135-seat chamber. The party's usual coalition partner, the far-left Sumar alliance, won six, while the ERC had 20.

Parties wanting to form a government need 68 seats in a first round of voting in the chamber and a simple majority in the second.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra Maler)