Catalent says J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility received FDA authorization

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc said on
Tuesday it had received the U.S. regulatory authorization it
needs to produce Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at
its Bloomington, Indiana, facility.
J&J tapped contract manufacturers Catalent and Emergent
BioSolutions Inc to scale up production and meet global
supply goals for its COVID-19 vaccine. Catalent provides the
final stage - called fill and finish - while Emergent makes the
drug substance.
Emergent and Johnson & Johnson were not immediately
available for comment.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the J&J
vaccine in February but only for its production facility in the
Netherlands and a small fill-and-finish plant in the United
States.
Based on the authorization, the company shipped nearly 4
million doses in the beginning of March, but shipments dropped
sharply since then as it awaited the additional authorizations.
The company had promised to deliver 20 million shots by the
end of March.
