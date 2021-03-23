Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Catalent says J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility received FDA authorization

03/23/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc said on Tuesday it had received the U.S. regulatory authorization it needs to produce Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at its Bloomington, Indiana, facility.

J&J tapped contract manufacturers Catalent and Emergent BioSolutions Inc to scale up production and meet global supply goals for its COVID-19 vaccine. Catalent provides the final stage - called fill and finish - while Emergent makes the drug substance.

Emergent and Johnson & Johnson were not immediately available for comment.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the J&J vaccine in February but only for its production facility in the Netherlands and a small fill-and-finish plant in the United States.

Based on the authorization, the company shipped nearly 4 million doses in the beginning of March, but shipments dropped sharply since then as it awaited the additional authorizations.

The company had promised to deliver 20 million shots by the end of March.

(Writing by Caroline Humer Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pU.S. oil companies launch on-site vaccinations as supplies rise
RE
03:24pU.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL CONFIDENT IN DECISION TO AWARD MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR NEXT-GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE TO OSHKOSH -REUTERS Interview
RE
03:18pVenezuela grants house arrest to oil worker detained after criticizing Maduro
RE
03:13pU.S. senators push solar lobby to detail firms' links to forced labor in China
RE
03:06pCANADA TO PRESENT ITS FIRST BUDGET IN TWO YEARS ON APRIL 19 : finance minister
RE
03:01pCanada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition
RE
02:54pS&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble
RE
02:45pFed's Powell tells lawmakers inflation risk remains low
RE
02:40pGAZPROM  : Democratic U.S. senators urge Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stream 2
RE
02:32pCatalent says J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility received FDA authorization
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Markets need a breather
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
4Equities, oil prices dip on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
5PFIZER, INC. : PFIZER : Goes It Alone to Expand Vaccine Business Beyond Covid-19 Pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ