Catalyst : Welcomes Sha Ma as VP of Engineering

Catalyst, one of the fastest-growing SaaS startups helping businesses implement and prioritize Customer Success, today welcomes Sha Ma as their VP of Engineering. Sha joins Catalyst from GitHub, where she was VP of Engineering for Core Platform and Ecosystem. Previously, as VP of Engineering at SendGrid, Sha was part of the leadership team that took the company through their IPO in 2017.

“I am ecstatic to bring on a seasoned leader like Sha to lead Catalyst’s growing engineering organization,” said Edward Chiu, CEO and Co-Founder of Catalyst “Sha’s experience in dealing with issues of scale — billions of emails at Sendgrid, and a platform for millions of developers at GitHub — will be invaluable as we work to create the world’s leading Customer Success platform.”

Sha joins Catalyst at a significant moment for the business, having just raised their $25M Series-B in March and revenue growing 380% since their Series A last July. Sha’s core focus will be to rapidly scale the engineering organization to fuel the growth of Catalyst as an industry leader in the coming years.

“Catalyst has built a product that is loved by their customers, a talented team with audacious goals, and a passionate community that cares deeply about customer engagement,” said Sha Ma, the new VP of Engineering at Catalyst. “I am excited by the opportunity to be part of this strong leadership team, and to build a world-class technology organization that pushes the company to its full potential through the next phase of explosive growth.”

About Catalyst

Catalyst is the intuitive Customer Success platform helping companies reduce churn and improve customer experience at scale. Founded by CEO Edward Chiu and COO Kevin Chiu, the company has raised $45.4 Million in total funding from Accel, Compound, Ludlow Ventures, Spark Capital, True Ventures and WorkBench.

