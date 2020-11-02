Log in
CaterTrax Expands Executive Team with Key Hire

11/02/2020 | 01:30pm EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaterTrax, Inc., an industry-leading catering software provider, announced today the addition of Brian Gentry as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Gentry is the co-founder and former CTO of iMobile3, a provider of custom solutions in the payment industry.

The hire comes at a crucial time in CaterTrax’s 16-year history, as the firm continues its expansion of capabilities and commitment to supporting clients navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gentry will add valuable experience to CaterTrax’s broad range of web-based solutions and managed service offerings.

"Brian’s hire signals our continued focus on delivering and evolving excellent solutions and services for our partners and clients," shared Jeff Luchetti, CEO of CaterTrax. "We’re excited to add his leadership to the team and look to leverage his years of enterprise management and delivery in the tech space to continue to improve the way operators manage their business.” 

At iMobile3, Gentry led the technology organization across multiple discipline groups including quality assurance, development operations, and engineering teams in iOS, Android, and .NET cloud computing. Under Gentry’s leadership, the Company created and delivered numerous enterprise and custom mobile payment solutions for industry leaders and major terminal manufacturers, including ApplePay, as a day one launch partner.

“It’s a great time to be joining CaterTrax,” said Gentry. “This is an important moment in both the company’s evolution and marketplace. As Chief Technology Officer, I look forward to working with the executive team to continue the development and delivery of excellent solutions for our clients.”

About CaterTrax
CaterTrax Inc., a business unit of Volaris Group, is an industry-leading catering management software company. Primarily serving the non-commercial foodservice industry, CaterTrax Inc. provides flexible solutions to multi-unit contractors across the United States and Canada, streamlining enterprise management for the largest managed hospitality providers in the country.

About Volaris Group
Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions.

Contact:
Laura Gula
Marketing Director
CaterTrax
312.995.4420
laura.gula@catertrax.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020

