Caterpillar CEO to continue in post after company waives retirement policy

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc said on
Thursday its board had waived the policy requiring Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby to retire at age 65.
Caterpillar follows Target Corp, which last month
scrapped its retirement policy so that CEO Brian Cornell can
stay at the retailer's helm.
Umpleby, 64, assumed the role as Caterpillar's chief
executive in 2017, helping the heavy machinery-maker expand
offerings across its construction and mining business segments,
according to Caterpillar's website.
"Waiving the mandatory retirement policy for Jim provides
the Board with greater flexibility with its CEO succession
process," Debra Reed-Klages, presiding director for the Board,
said in a statement.
Umpleby joined Solar Turbines, a Caterpillar subsidiary, in
1980, and has been with the company for 40 years. Umpleby said
he will continue leading the company after he turns 65 in
February 2023.
