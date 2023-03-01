Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Caterpillar workers reach deal with union, averting possible strike

03/01/2023 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A row of excavators are seen at the Caterpillar booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - A union representing workers at four Caterpillar Inc facilities said on Wednesday it reached a tentative agreement with the world's largest construction equipment maker over wage increases and other issues, possibly averting a strike.

Union workers had threatened to strike for wage increases, improved safety measures and better healthcare benefits once a six-year labor contract expired.

The union said on Wednesday its bargaining team had reached the tentative agreement before the contract ended on March 1.

"Members at four locals in Illinois and Pennsylvania will review the tentative agreement and vote at upcoming ratification meetings," the United Auto Workers (UAW) said in a statement, without giving any other details.

Caterpillar did not respond to a request for comment.

The contract, which covers roughly 7,000 union employees represented by UAW at three manufacturing plants in central Illinois and a parts and distribution center in York, Pennsylvania, expired on Wednesday.

A short supply of labor amid a robust demand environment has raised costs for heavy machinery companies like Caterpillar and rival Deere & Co and has given unions bargaining power to negotiate better contracts.

In January, union workers at the four Caterpillar facilities voted almost unanimously to authorize a strike, according to one local union's Facebook page.

Contract negotiations between the UAW and the Irving, Texas-based manufacturer began on Jan. 5, the company said on its website.

CAT has more than 100,000 employees worldwide. In 2021, Caterpillar workers at two plants in Northern Ireland went on strike for 14 months before reaching an agreement. The last strike at the company in the U.S. was in May 2012.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR INC. -0.18% 239.55 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DEERE & COMPANY -0.57% 419.24 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 3.19% 174.94 Delayed Quote.45.37%
Latest news "Economy"
03:05aPolish manufacturing slowdown eases in Feb -PMI
RE
03:04aHungary's Feb PMI rises to 56.5 from 55 in Jan -publisher
RE
03:03aChina says will study extension of purchase tax exemption for NEVs
RE
03:03aPortugal's largest builder Mota-Engil posts 2022 profit, order book hits record
RE
03:02aUK foreign minister raises issue of BBC tax searches with Indian counterpart
RE
03:00aRussia-Ukraine conflict to play big role at G20 meet, India says
RE
02:56aGoldman Sachs expects ECB to raise rates by 50 bps in May meeting
RE
02:54aChina says it firmly opposes US comments on compliance with WTO accession commitments
RE
02:52aChina's Finance Minister Says Local Government Finances Mostly Stable
DJ
02:47aSwedish manufacturing PMI unchanged at 47.0 points in February, compilers Silf/Swedbank say
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook
2Marketmind: Brisk China activity sets the mood
3China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade
4FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
5Sinopec begins $1.56 billion upgrade at northern China refinery

HOT NEWS