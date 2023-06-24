STORY: Footage carried by local broadcaster TVB showed several injured passengers being taken to a local public hospital. An unnamed passenger told TVB that the plane suddenly braked, plunging the passengers into panic.

The flight from Hong Kong to Los Angeles was carrying 17 crew and 293 passengers. It performed "an aborted takeoff in accordance with standard procedures after a technical issue was detected by the crew."

The injuries occurred during a precautionary evacuation back at the gate, when passengers exited the aircraft using five door escape slides, according to Cathay, who also said it sincerely apologized for the disruption to customers.

"Nine of the eleven passengers who received treatment at hospitals have been discharged," it said. "Our colleagues will continue to provide support to the two hospitalized passengers and their families."

One of the plane's tires overheated causing it to burst, public broadcaster RTHK reported, citing police.