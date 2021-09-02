Log in
Catholic Education Arizona : Presents New Disability Scholarship Opportunity and New Board Members

09/02/2021 | 06:01am EDT
PHOENIX, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Education Arizona (CEA), the largest Catholic School Tuition Organization, has raised $1 million in Disabled/Displaced tax credit funding approved by the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR). This funding will provide tuition scholarships for students enrolled in the 36 Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Schools along with St. Michael's Indian School and Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona.

The Disabled/Displaced tax credit allows Arizona corporations to fund scholarships for eligible students who have a current or expired 504 plan, IEP, ISP or MET from an Arizona public school.  Additionally, children who have ever been in the Arizona Foster Care system may also qualify for this scholarship. Current legislation provides for $6 million each year to be claimed under the tax credit for qualifying students. "This new funding will provide scholarships to students with disabilities that will give them educational opportunities that will change their lives forever," said Todd Bankofier, Board Chairman of Catholic Education Arizona. "These dollars extend the reach of bringing faith-based education to more and valued students in our community."

Catholic Education Arizona's President and CEO Nancy Padberg, MBA, along with Officers, Board Chairman, Todd Bankofier, Vice Chair Carlos Sugich, Secretary, Bob Venberg and Treasurer, D. J. Cole welcomed three new members to the Board of Directors, Carol Trueg, Nancy Dougherty, and Fr. Paul Ybarra, C.S.C. "We are excited about our new board members and officers," said Nancy Padberg. "This is an accomplished, gifted group with new ideas, expanded networks and energy who will blend naturally with our present board members."

Individuals and corporations continue to support Catholic Education Arizona and The Diocese of Phoenix Catholic High Schools because of their impressive results:

  • 99.4% graduation rate
  • 97% of graduates matriculate to higher education or military service
  • 1000s of hours of community service are conducted annually

Catholic Education Arizona partners with Arizona businesses and individual taxpayers to make private education affordable and accessible. CEA offers taxpayers an opportunity to invest in their community, change lives, serve society and transform culture.

Corporations and LLCs filing as S Corps, C Corps, and insurance companies paying premium tax can direct up to 100% of their state tax liability through participation in the Arizona Low Income and Disabled/Displaced Corporate tax credits through CEA. Join APS, Cigna, Shea Homes, Ewing Irrigation Products, Meritage Homes, Earnhardt Auto Centers, Grand Canyon University, Lumen Technologies, Dignity Memorial and many small businesses making a difference and changing lives.

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to families attending Catholic schools. Since 1998, over $288 million has been raised to benefit students and 143,000 scholarships have been awarded. Learn more about how CEA is changing lives one scholarship at a time. Visit www.ceaz.org or call 602-218-6542.

Contact: Debra Preach, Chief Development Officer
Catholic Education Arizona
dpreach@ceaz.org
(602) 218-6542

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catholic-education-arizona-presents-new-disability-scholarship-opportunity-and-new-board-members-301367971.html

SOURCE Catholic Education Arizona


© PRNewswire 2021
