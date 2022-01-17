Caton Commercial Real Estate Group Announces Matthew E. Drane as New Vice President of Broker Development

The commercial real estate brokerage introduces a new member to the leadership team with a stellar track record of success.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caton Commercial Real Estate Group, an Illinois-based, family-founded regional commercial real estate firm, welcomes Matthew E. Drane as the new Vice President of Broker Development. Drane brings years of experience as a commercial real estate executive, broker, and investor. In his new role, Drane will lead Caton's team of commercial real estate sales professionals.

Throughout his career, Drane has collaborated with hundreds of investment sales agents and loan originators nationwide. He has transacted over $400M of sales and has brokered or acquired (directly or indirectly) over 50 commercial assets. As an investor, he is actively acquiring and improving existing real estate, both commercial and residential, and is also purchasing mortgage notes and developing land (both urban and rural).

Prior to commercial real estate, Drane contributed to the growth of several organizations, including two Fortune 500 companies. Over the years, he has developed an impressive track record of closing multi-million dollar transactions and managing client relationships throughout the U.S., the Middle East, and Europe. Drane holds a B.S. from Miami University's Richard T. Farmer Business School and an MBA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"We are beyond thrilled to add Matthew to the Caton team," said Amy J. Hall, COO of Caton Commercial Real Estate Group. "His success in recruiting and team development brings tremendous value to our platform, and we feel his contributions will be integral to meeting our brokerage growth goals in 2022 and beyond."

Drane will oversee production, recruiting, and the training and development of Caton's commercial real estate brokerage across multiple office locations.

To learn more about Matthew E. Drane and Caton Commercial Real Estate Group, please visit http://www.catoncommercial.com.

About Caton Commercial Real Estate Group

Caton Commercial Real Estate Group, a family-founded regional commercial real estate firm, uses their corporate experience and professional networks in local, national, and global real estate markets to find innovative solutions and opportunities that position their clients for success. As trusted advisors, offering intelligent solutions, the Caton team strives for excellence for every client, every time. Strong community ties and relationships help foster a client-driven approach to business. Caton Commercial offers a full range of client services, including property disposition, investment sales, leasing, tenant representation, and property management. https://www.catoncommercial.com

