Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Cattle & Sheep and Goats (January 2022)

01/31/2022 | 03:22pm EST
January Cattle

and

Sheep and Goats

Agricultural Statistics Board Briefing

Travis Averill, Chief

Livestock Branch

January 31, 2022

January 2022 Cattle Survey

Sample Sizes

January 31, 2022

January 2022 Cattle Survey

Drought Maps

January 31, 2022

U.S. Cattle and Calves Revisions

Initial

Current

Net

Current

Survey

Item

Estimate

Revision

Revision

Estimate

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

July 1, 2020

All cattle and calves

103,000.0

+100.0

-700.0

102,300.0

Calf crop

35,800.0

+360.0

-304.5

35,495.5

January 1, 2021

All cattle and calves

93,594.5

+195.0

+195.0

93,789.5

Calf crop

35,135.5

+360.0

+360.0

35,495.5

July 1, 2021

All cattle and calves

100,900.0

-100.0

-100.0

100,800.0

Calf crop

35,100.0

-14.6

-14.6

35,085.4

January 31, 2022

January 1 Cattle and Calves

United States

2021

2022

% Change from

(1,000 head)

Previous Year

All cattle and calves

93,789.5

91,901.6

↓ 2.0

January 1 All Cattle and Calves

United States

Top 5 States

Inventory

(1,000 head)

Texas 12,700

Nebraska 6,800

Kansas 6,500

California 5,200

Oklahoma 5,200

Million head 100

96

92

88

2002

2004

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

January 31, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

