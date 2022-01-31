Cattle & Sheep and Goats (January 2022)

January Cattle
and
Sheep and Goats
Agricultural Statistics Board Briefing
Travis Averill, Chief
Livestock Branch
January 31, 2022
January 2022 Cattle Survey
Sample Sizes
January 31, 2022
Drought Maps
U.S. Cattle and Calves Revisions
Initial
Current
Net
Survey
Item
Estimate
Revision
(1,000 head)
July 1, 2020
All cattle and calves
103,000.0
+100.0
-700.0
102,300.0
Calf crop
35,800.0
+360.0
-304.5
35,495.5
January 1, 2021
93,594.5
+195.0
93,789.5
35,135.5
July 1, 2021
100,900.0
-100.0
100,800.0
35,100.0
-14.6
35,085.4
January 1 Cattle and Calves
United States
2021
2022
% Change from
(1,000 head)
Previous Year
All cattle and calves
93,789.5
91,901.6
↓ 2.0
January 1 All Cattle and Calves
United States
Top 5 States
Inventory
(1,000 head)
Texas 12,700
Nebraska 6,800
Kansas 6,500
California 5,200
Oklahoma 5,200
Million head 100
96
92
88
2002
2004
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
