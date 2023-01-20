Advanced search
Cattle on Feedlots Decline Less Than Expected

01/20/2023 | 03:50pm EST
By Kirk Maltais


The Agriculture Department said Friday that U.S. cattle inventories on feed through Jan. 1 were down from this time last year, although by less than expected by analysts.

Total supplies of cattle on feedlots were 11.7 million head, down 3% from a year ago, the USDA said in its monthly Cattle on Feed Report. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal prior to the report's release were expecting the inventories to be down by more than 4% versus this time last year.

Placements of cattle on feed also fell, totaling 1.8 million head logged through Jan. 1, a drop of 8%. Analysts were expecting placements to be down 8.5%.

The USDA reported that the amount of cattle marketed for the month ended Jan. 1 totaled 1.74 million head, which is off 6% from last year's total, in line with analyst forecasts.

The most-active cattle contract trading on the CME closed up 0.5% to $1.59925 a pound, and lean hog futures closed up 1.6% to 85.725 cents a pound.


To see related data, search "USDA Monthly Cattle on Feed Data" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.


Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1549ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP -16.67% 0.025 End-of-day quote.-16.67%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.89% 177.9 End-of-day quote.-2.29%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
