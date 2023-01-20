Cattle on Feedlots Decline Less Than Expected

By Kirk Maltais

The Agriculture Department said Friday that U.S. cattle inventories on feed through Jan. 1 were down from this time last year, although by less than expected by analysts.

Total supplies of cattle on feedlots were 11.7 million head, down 3% from a year ago, the USDA said in its monthly Cattle on Feed Report. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal prior to the report's release were expecting the inventories to be down by more than 4% versus this time last year.

Placements of cattle on feed also fell, totaling 1.8 million head logged through Jan. 1, a drop of 8%. Analysts were expecting placements to be down 8.5%.

The USDA reported that the amount of cattle marketed for the month ended Jan. 1 totaled 1.74 million head, which is off 6% from last year's total, in line with analyst forecasts.

The most-active cattle contract trading on the CME closed up 0.5% to $1.59925 a pound, and lean hog futures closed up 1.6% to 85.725 cents a pound.

