The FTSE 100 remained flat on Monday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data. On Friday, it reached at a two-week high, boosted by strong retail sales data and the announcement of a Carlsberg bid for Britvic.

However, the index closed down 0.5%, hampered by weak PMIs, and tracking lower stocks on Wall Street, influenced by a downturn in major tech shares, including Nvidia. It was still up 1.0% for the week.

On Monday, industrial miners were among the worst performers amid worries about weak Chinese demand, affecting copper prices.

Prudential's shares surged by 6.7% following the announcement of a $2 billion share buyback program, to be completed by mid-2026. CEO Anil Wadhwani emphasized the company's progress and potential for further cash returns to shareholders.

Additionally, THG Group's shares rose after agreeing to sell its luxury goods website Coggles to Fraser's Group. THG maintained its annual outlook, citing continued positive momentum.

