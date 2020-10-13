Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Caution to the Public on Pi cryptocurrency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Caution to the Public on Pi cryptocurrency

The Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan informs the general public that the so-called Pi social currency is on the rise and has attracted strong attention among the Bhutanese. Pi can be earned by tapping on the mine button in the app, which is available for download on mobile phones through the referral links and invite codes. Mining using Pi Network does not require high end computing devices and consumes less power to solve an algorithm unlike other popular cryptocurrencies. This holds to be the main motivation to the growing Pi community with over 8 million engaged Pi miners across 175 countries, according to the Pi Network.

Given the ease of mining Pi, there will be lures and enticements offered to invest in earning more Pi currency. However, the RMA would like to remind the general public to exercise due caution in making any investment in Pi or any other cryptocurrency as the implications, risks and use cases on the economy and financial systems are still to be ascertained. Currently, Pi has no monetary value, but with the ease of mining through one`s mobile phones, it can be very tempting to venture in with investments. Therefore, the general public is encouraged to take note of the following underlying concerns:

  • Pi is still in its initial stage and has too many unknowns, such as how safe the algorithm is, the legality and safety of the user information, etc. As such, Pi is unregulated, does not have a legal status nor backed by underlying assets.
  • Transactions in cryptocurrencies, such as Pi, are largely untraceable and anonymous making them susceptible to abuse.

Therefore, the RMA urges the general public to exercise due diligence and prudence to avoid exposing to risks that may pose potential monetary losses through mining Pi. The RMA will continue to monitor the developments and share our stance accordingly.

Disclaimer

Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 07:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:35aPROMINENCE ENERGY NL : Appendix 2A
PU
03:35aEUROPA OIL & GAS : Results for the year to 31 July 2020
PU
03:35aPROMINENCE ENERGY NL : Non-Renounceable Issue Close of Shortfall Offer
PU
03:35aLEGAL & GENERAL : invests £75 million in Bernicia to deliver affordable homes across North East England
PU
03:35aSTONEHORSE ENERGY : 2020 Annual General Meeting Date
PU
03:35aCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA 2020 AGM introductory video
PU
03:31aSoftBank takes 9.7% stake in Norway's Kahoot
RE
03:31aIMPACT COATINGS : New sales director southern europe for quality consumer products and automotive parts
AQ
03:31aMIND CURE HEALTH : Announces Addition of Neuroscientist Dr. Wolfram Tetzlaff to Scientific Advisory Board
AQ
03:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant
5BHP GROUP : BHP : Withdrawal of resolution requisitioned by shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group