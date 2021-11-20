Cayman Islands Government : CBC Joint Risk Operation Complete

News

CBC Joint Risk Operation Complete

The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) held a high visibility, joint agency risk based operation on Friday, 19 November at the George Town Port. The operation reflects CBC's strategic and operational mandate whereby it concentrates on risks and carries out necessary procedures to assess areas of elevated risks.



The CBC led operation included officers from various CBC sections, including their K9 and Narcotics sections, as well as officers from the RCIPS. Their focus was placed on both imported containerized and non-containerized cargo.

CBC recognised the importance for all parties to work in unison to ensure the operation took place as quickly and efficiently as possible while maintaining the required safety protocols for all agencies involved.

The joint operation concluded at 3:15am this morning and no further comment will be offered at this time.

Updated: November 20, 2021