Cayman Islands Government : New Travel Restrictions Issued

11/27/2021 | 07:10am EST
News
New Travel Restrictions Issued
Published: November 27, 2021
By: Suzette Ebanks

On Friday, 26 November, Cabinet has issued regulations that restrict travel to the Cayman Islands from some nine countries in southern Africa and one in Europe.

The measures follow the World Health Organisation (WHO) recognising the variant first reported to have emerged in South Africa two days ago, as a variant of concern, which it has named Omicron. Other countries around the world have already taken similar measures.

In its announcement WHO noted that the variant had a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning.

Countries from which travel is restricted include: Belgium, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Persons who travel to, from or through these countries within the 21 days preceding their arrival in the Cayman Islands, must undergo PCR testing within 24 hours of arrival, and must also complete a quarantine period of not less than 14 days.

Travellers from these countries already in the Cayman Islands from these countries will also be required to complete a 14-day quarantine.

The regulations also detail provisions for persons who have been in contact with such individuals, including any other occupants of a private residence where they may be quarantining.

For more details read the regulations.

For more travel information, visit our COVID-19 website.

Updated: November 27, 2021
Category: Health, Nutrition & Care , Border Control, Customs and Immigration, Recreation, Tourism & Travel

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Government published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 12:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS