Cboe Global Markets Announces Date of First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/16/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today said it will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Friday, April 30, 2021. A conference call with remarks by the company's senior management will begin at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (CT), 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call Information:
A live audio webcast for the conference call and the presentation that will be referenced during the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cboe's website at ir.cboe.com under Events. The presentation will be archived on the company's website for replay. Participants also may listen to the live conference call via telephone by using the dial-in numbers listed below.

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021
Time: 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET)

Live Dial-In Information
U.S.: 1-877-255-4313
Canada: 1-866-450-4696
International: 1-412-317-5466
(Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation and ask to join the Cboe Global Markets call.)

Replay Dial-In Information
U.S.: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088

A replay of the recording is expected to be available one hour after the conference call ends. The replay access code will be 10153209, which will be accessible through May 7, 2021.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.    

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com 

tcave@cboe.com 


dkoopman@cboe.com

CBOE-C
CBOE-F
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301248604.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
