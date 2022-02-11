Log in
Cboe Global Markets to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Friday, February 18

02/11/2022 | 10:01am EST
CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, announced today that Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Brian Schell, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Friday, February 18 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

The webcast and replay of the virtual presentation will be accessible at www.cboe.com in the Investor Relations section, under Events and Presentations. The archived webcast is expected to be available within an hour of the presentation.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com




CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-to-present-at-the-credit-suisse-financial-services-forum-on-friday-february-18-301480629.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
