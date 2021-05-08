Cegos : For the 7th time in a row, the Cegos Group is in the Top 20 list of Training Industry in the Training Outsourcing category

Training Industry, which seeks out the training market's best services and technology providers, ranked again Cegos in its 'Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies List 2021'.

Present in the Top 20 alongside the biggest global players, the Cegos Group (including Cimes in France and Integrata in Germany) is rewarded for its industry visibility, innovation and impact, its capability to deliver multiple types of training services, and its global reach and growth potential.

The benefits of outsourcing training

In the unprecedented context of the global health crisis, outsourcing has consolidated its strengths in supporting Learning and Development players, both in the transformation of their offers and processes and in the organisation of training:

- The adaptability of the devices and services offered,

- A management system focused on service levels (SLA),

- A great reactivity and adaptability of the proposed solutions (remote mutation, applications for publics funds, etc).

Find out more about the expertise of the Cimes Group .