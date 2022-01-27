Celebrate Friendships This Galentine's Day With Hair and Self-Care Gifts From GIMME Beauty

This Galentine's Day, give friends the gift of no bad hair days with the viral hair sensation GIMME Beauty.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIMME Beauty, the influencer-driven social media sensation delivering innovative hair care for the beauty industry, is celebrating friendship and helping friends show appreciation for one another with the perfect hair and self-care gifts this Galentine's Day. Observed on February 13, Galentine's Day is dedicated to honoring friendship in all of its forms and recognizing the love that women have for their friends.

Some of the most popular self-care products from GIMME Beauty perfect for Galentine's Day include their popular dry shampoos, which utilize only clean ingredients and are free of aluminum starch, harsh sulfates, parabens, phthalates, diethanolamine (DEA) and artificial dyes. Essential oils soothe and moisturize the scalp, adding shine to dry hair.

GIMME's high-quality hair bands and velvet scrunchies keep a firm hold on any hair type without causing headaches, pressure or breakage. They're stylish, easy to coordinate with any outfit and make the perfect accessory to gift friends.

Anti-static detangling brushes are the perfect tool for damage-free detangling. With models made for thick, medium and fine hair types, GIMME brushes are made from heat-resistant materials and utilize anti-static bristles infused with negative ions to dramatically reduce static and frizz.

The viral holiday first began as a joke in 2010, invented by actress Amy Poehler's character Leslie Knope in the hit series Parks and Recreation.

According to Megan Garber in an article for The Atlantic, "The holiday has become associated with feminism, friendship, and the broader celebration of women. It is, in the most cheerful of ways, political."

Good Housekeeping noted research that internet searches for "Galentine's Day" had increased 400% since 2015, while searches for "Valentine's Day" had decreased by 55%, indicating the holiday's growing legitimacy among the public.

"There's a growing movement around self-care and self-love, and recognizing that people don't give themselves enough of it," said Jeff Durham, President and CEO of Durham Brands. "We also believe in shifting the narrative to be more inclusive, that anyone and everyone can celebrate Galentine's Day. At its heart, the day celebrates friendships and people who are special to you. What better way than with a gift that encourages loved ones to care for themselves and their hair?"

Share the holiday with friends and make them feel even more special this year with GIMME's full line of high-quality products, created for all hair types. To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest growth items, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME Beauty on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

