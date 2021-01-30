Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Celebrate Groundhog Day at Intertops Poker

01/30/2021 | 07:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Players in across the USA and Canada are being invited to take part in a special tournament, popular Sunday Sundowner $10k GTD also extended

Groundhog Day takes place on 2 February in the USA and Canada, and sees the critter come out of his hole after a long winter sleep in search of his shadow.

If he sees his shadow, he sees it as a bad omen and returns to his hole. If the day is cloudy and shadowless, he sees it as a sign that spring is on its way and stays above ground.

Regardless of the weather, Intertops poker is helping players celebrate Groundhog Day with a special tournament with an impressive $1,000 bounty up for grabs.

Satellites for the tournament run on 2 February only; they take place every two hours from 9:15am Eastern Time and have a $0.99 buy-in.

The Groundhog Day $1,000 GTD also takes place on 2 February at 7:15pm Eastern Time. For those that qualify the buy-in is $20 + a $2 admin fee. The starting stack is 2,000 and with a six min blind level.

If that wasn’t enough to get you excited, Intertops is also extending its Sunday Sundowner Special $10k GTD until further notice.

The tournament is in place of the hugely popular Sunday Sundowner $4,500 GTD and allows players to take on their rivals for an ever bigger guaranteed prize pot.

Satellites for the weekly tournament run from Monday to Sunday; more information can be found in the Intertops Poker game lobby.

Important tournament details include:

The Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD
Texas Hold’em NL, re-entry
Sundays - until further notice
10k starting stack, 15 min blind levels

John Murphy, Manager at Intertops Poker, said: “Intertops Poker is the place to play if you are looking for thrilling tournaments with the largest guaranteed prize pots.

“If you haven’t already, come and join us for our Groundhog Day and Sunday Sundowner tournaments with thousands of dollars in prizes guaranteed.”

Editor’s notes:
About Intertops Poker:

Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades. Its poker games and tables can be accessed via Instant Play, or by downloading its desktop client.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:31aDefoamers Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2021-2025
BU
08:30aICICI BANK : Basel III - Pillar 3 disclosures at December 31, 2020
PU
08:30aICICI BANK : Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure at December 31, 2020
PU
08:28aBITTNET : Information about closed trading period 28.01.2021 – 26.02.2021
PU
08:24aUnderstanding the Benefits of Talent Management Strategies Across Industries | Infiniti's Thought Leaders Provide In-Depth Insights
BU
08:00aFresh data show toll South African virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy
RE
07:53aArgentina seeks $44 bln IMF deal to repay debt - WSJ
RE
07:34aThe Groundhog Emerges at Juicy Stakes
BU
07:34aCelebrate Groundhog Day at Intertops Poker
BU
07:32aGOLDEN ENERGY OFFSHORE SERVICES : and this time with managed vessel Despina continue reduce emissions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2Wall St. drops after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs
3Robinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold
4FACEBOOK INC : ANALYSIS: GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums
5ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ