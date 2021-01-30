Celebrate Groundhog Day at Intertops Poker

Players in across the USA and Canada are being invited to take part in a special tournament, popular Sunday Sundowner $10k GTD also extended

Groundhog Day takes place on 2 February in the USA and Canada, and sees the critter come out of his hole after a long winter sleep in search of his shadow.

If he sees his shadow, he sees it as a bad omen and returns to his hole. If the day is cloudy and shadowless, he sees it as a sign that spring is on its way and stays above ground.

Regardless of the weather, Intertops poker is helping players celebrate Groundhog Day with a special tournament with an impressive $1,000 bounty up for grabs.

Satellites for the tournament run on 2 February only; they take place every two hours from 9:15am Eastern Time and have a $0.99 buy-in.

The Groundhog Day $1,000 GTD also takes place on 2 February at 7:15pm Eastern Time. For those that qualify the buy-in is $20 + a $2 admin fee. The starting stack is 2,000 and with a six min blind level.

If that wasn’t enough to get you excited, Intertops is also extending its Sunday Sundowner Special $10k GTD until further notice.

The tournament is in place of the hugely popular Sunday Sundowner $4,500 GTD and allows players to take on their rivals for an ever bigger guaranteed prize pot.

Satellites for the weekly tournament run from Monday to Sunday; more information can be found in the Intertops Poker game lobby.

Important tournament details include:

The Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD

Texas Hold’em NL, re-entry

Sundays - until further notice

10k starting stack, 15 min blind levels

John Murphy, Manager at Intertops Poker, said: “Intertops Poker is the place to play if you are looking for thrilling tournaments with the largest guaranteed prize pots.

“If you haven’t already, come and join us for our Groundhog Day and Sunday Sundowner tournaments with thousands of dollars in prizes guaranteed.”

