Celebrate National Cooking Day with a Look Inside Vacasa's Top Vacation Rental Kitchens

North America’s Largest Vacation Rental Company Dishes Up Its Six Picks

Recipe searches have surged and yeast supplies have dwindled as people take up cooking as a new stay-at-home hobby. Since today is National Cooking Day, it seems an especially fitting time to tie on an apron and celebrate at home—or, if you’re lucky, in a vacation rental. At this point in 2020, we could all use a getaway and a little comfort food, right?

Whidbey Island Modern Farmhouse, Greenbank, WA: A copper hood and wooden beams bring warmth to the farmhouse-style kitchen, with wraparound views of the Puget Sound. (Photo: Business Wire)

Whether you’re ready to hit the road, planning ahead for the holidays (when a prime kitchen is essential), or simply looking for design inspiration after an DIY marathon, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite chef’s kitchens, selected from Vacasa’s 25,000 professionally managed vacation homes:

“Over the past several months, vacation rentals have been the preferred accommodation for guests who have opted to travel throughout the pandemic,” said Operations Director Josh Viner. “The kitchen is the heartbeat of a vacation home, where everyone gathers to relax, share stories and make memories. As we look toward the holiday season, we expect to see increased interest in larger kitchen spaces, and perhaps a little less interest in outdoor spaces as the weather cools.”

When searching vacation rentals in any destination, Vacasa recommends checking local regulations prior to traveling due to COVID-19.

