Celebrate National Homegating Day With Tailgating Challenge

The Best Products to Enhance Your Game Day Experience and Bring the Tailgating Party to Your House

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailgating Challenge®, the leading tailgate enthusiast community, is excited to announce that National Homegating Day is Sunday, February 13, 2022. Recognized in 2019 by National Day Archives and founded by Luke Lorick, President of Tailgating Challenge, National Homegating Day falls on Super Bowl Sunday and was created to recognize the custom of gathering with friends and family at home on game day to celebrate with food, beverages and more. In recognition of this national day, Lorick is showcasing his favorite Homegating Products of 2022 to help you celebrate in style! Please visit the Tailgating Challenge website to learn more: https://tailgating-challenge.com/top-10-homegating-products-2022/.



“For the last 9 years I've covered over 600 different products to help sports fans have the best possible tailgating and homegating experiences,” said Luke Lorick. “Whether you celebrate at home or the stadium parking lot, I have no doubt my current favorite products will help everyone have amazing game-day celebrations! Also be sure to use the hashtag #NationalHomegatingDay and tag @TailgatingChallenge when you post on social media!”

About Tailgating Challenge

It all started with an everyday person, Luke Lorick, who like many others, worked for a large corporation that demanded long work-weeks of 50+ hours. Luke remembered hearing people say that “if you do something you love, you never work a day in your life.” Determined to test that theory, Luke decided to put his long-time passion of tailgating (mainly at the University of South Carolina, where he graduated from in 2004), to work. And there you have it – the beginning of Tailgating Challenge®. Since establishing Tailgating Challenge in 2012, Luke Lorick has quickly become a leading subject matter expert of all tailgating and homegating-related products. Luke is also the founder of National Tailgating Day, which takes place the first Saturday of September each year. He is driven by a strong will to make Tailgating Challenge, and the content it delivers, be the best it can for his fans. Luke is arguably the world’s most trusted subject matter expert, on tailgating gear, who attracts a significant, active, and loyal audience. More information is available at www.tailgating-challenge.com. You can also follow Tailgating Challenge on Facebook www.facebook.com/tailgatingchallenge, Twitter www.twitter.com/tailgatingchall, Instagram www.Instagram.com/tailgatingchallenge, and YouTube www.youtube.com/user/TailgatingChallenge.

