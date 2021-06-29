Log in
Celebrate the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives' National Cooperative Governance Survey with Networking & Jeopardy!

06/29/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
Join us on Monday, July 14 from 4:00-5:00 pm EDT to celebrate the launch of the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperative's National Cooperative Governance Survey with networking and a game of jeopardy!

Decades of research suggests that strong governance is decisive in cooperatives' success in realizing social, environmental, and economic impacts, yet there is no data collected on governance practices across cooperative sectors in the U.S. The National Cooperative Governance Survey will fill this data gap and generate information and tools to help cooperatives benchmark, reflect on, and improve their governance practices.

Cooperative Governance Research Initiative

Join hosts Courtney Berner, Executive Director of the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives and Erbin Crowell, Executive Director of the Neighboring Food Co-ops Association at the event and network with cooperators from across the country. Learn how you can benefit from the survey, and join in a fun game of cooperative governance themed jeopardy. A fabulous prize will be awarded to the winner (we promise it isn't a copy of a Carver Policy Governance Guide!) NCBA CLUSA is proud to partner with the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives on this event.

Register Here

Disclaimer

NCBA - National Cooperative Business Association published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 16:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
