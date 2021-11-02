Celebrating 25 years of investing in transformative research across Canada

Canada Foundation for Innovation marks a quarter century of funding the state-of-the-art research labs and facilities researchers need to build a promising future

OTTAWA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) launches its celebrations to mark 25 years of investing in transformative research across the country.



When the CFI opened its doors for business in April 1997, its mandate to fund state-of-the-art research infrastructure in Canadian universities, colleges and research hospitals represented a new way of strengthening Canada’s research capacity to support world-leading research. From advancing renewable energy sources, to building a more inclusive society to developing powerful new medicines that tackle some of our deadliest diseases, the research supported by CFI investments over the years has always promised the possibility of a future that can be profoundly different from the past.

Having committed more than $9 billion in support of 11,989 infrastructure projects at 170 research institutions in 80 municipalities across Canada, the CFI has made investments that have helped attract and retain talented researchers from around the world by providing the state-of-the-art tools they need to think big, which in turn helps create high-quality jobs across the country.

“As the CFI looks back on 25 years dedicated to creating research environments that attract and encourage researchers to pursue brilliant careers in Canadian universities, colleges and research hospitals, we applaud their success,” says Roseann O’Reilly Runte, CFI’s President and CEO. “We thank the federal and provincial governments for their support in building strong foundations on which the next generation of scholars will stand as they continue the forward-thinking, innovative research necessary to meet our aspirations for the future with confidence.”

Among the activities planned to mark the CFI’s 25th anniversary:

Refreshed website and brand

To kick-off its 25th anniversary, the CFI has launched a refreshed brand and website, Innovation.ca. The signature red swirl within the CFI logo evokes the energy and passion that has driven this organization from its inception, and the new intertwined crescents represent the CFI’s commitment to collaboration, and the partnerships required to keep a dynamic research system primed for the challenges that face today’s society. Innovation.ca has been rebuilt with those partners in mind with more intuitive navigation, clearer language and new features.

Rebranded Research Facilities Navigator

The CFI also rebranded its Research Facilities Navigator, injecting new energy into what has become Canada’s most comprehensive online resource of publicly funded facilities interested in collaborating with industry, government and academic partners. The new look and feel of the Navigator provides an enhanced visitor experience and reflects the state-of-the-art facilities it features.

Engaging youth

The CFI has also commissioned a survey of 18- to 24-year-olds to better understand the attitudes of young Canadians toward science, and the conditions and sources that shape them. Please visit our website to learn more.

The CFI will undertake additional activities throughout the coming months to mark this milestone.



About the Canada Foundation for Innovation

Founded in 1997, the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) makes financial contributions to Canada’s universities, colleges, research hospitals and non-profit research organizations to increase their capability to carry out high-quality research. The CFI invests in infrastructure that researchers need to think big, innovate and push the boundaries of knowledge. It helps institutions to attract and retain the world’s top talent, to train the next generation of researchers and to support world-class research that strengthens the economy and improves the quality of life for all Canadians.

A promising future, now

25 years of investing in ideas that change our world

