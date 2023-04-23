and people-powered sculptures
[Location: Key West, Florida]
21 "recycled" floats rolled through downtown
The parade also honors late artist Stanley Papio
who pioneered using junk to make sculptures
[Cori Convertito, Curator, Key West Art & Historical Society]
"To have this on Earth Day and to see floats here with folks using recycled material, like Stanley Papio did, is truly a testimony to what Earth Day is all about."
The quirky creations are all
powered by human effort alone
Earth Day this year follows
weeks of extreme weather
Average global temperatures could hit all-time highs
in 2023 or 2024, climate scientists have warned