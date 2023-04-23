STORY: Floridians mark Earth Day with recycled art

and people-powered sculptures

[Location: Key West, Florida]

21 "recycled" floats rolled through downtown

The parade also honors late artist Stanley Papio

who pioneered using junk to make sculptures

[Cori Convertito, Curator, Key West Art & Historical Society]

"To have this on Earth Day and to see floats here with folks using recycled material, like Stanley Papio did, is truly a testimony to what Earth Day is all about."

The quirky creations are all

powered by human effort alone

Earth Day this year follows

weeks of extreme weather

Average global temperatures could hit all-time highs

in 2023 or 2024, climate scientists have warned