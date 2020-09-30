Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Celebrity Choreographer and Musician David Sincere Joins the HausHill Entertainment Family with Industry Top 10 (Visual Podcast)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- HausHill Entertainment, a Los Angeles based broadcast, creative media, distribution and entertainment company and David Sincere, celebrity choreographer and renowned musician - ink a collaborative 3 season deal for the "Industry Top 10" Visual Podcast.

Choreographer and Musician David Sincere

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sep 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- HausHill Entertainment, a Los Angeles based broadcast, creative media, distribution and entertainment company and David Sincere, celebrity choreographer and renowned musician - ink a collaborative 3 season deal for the "Industry Top 10" Visual Podcast.

Spanning across all major audio and digital outlets, Industry Top 10 is scheduled to air every Sunday on the HausHill Entertainment Networks, including the free HausHill Entertainment app for iOS and Google Play devices.

Industry Top 10 visual podcast is an authentic and opinionated, weekly countdown show, that takes both listeners and viewers through a weekly top 10 in music, fashion and film. Each episode aims to bring awareness to some of entertainments most famed artists, movies, musicians and iconic times in pop culture & society.

#IT10 joins the HausHill Entertainment growing network of curated podcasts for diverse creators on a variety of topics. Released in near-real time, the audience will witness both nostalgic and comical nods on who's the "best of the best," on the Industry Top 10 visual podcast, hosted by David Sincere.

"What a better time than to have raw, east-coast, genius level talent added to our creative family," said Jovon Pavielle, Director of HausHill Entertainment.

Recorded in Jamaica Queens, New York area, Industry Top 10 will be available for streaming on Sundays at 10 a.m. on the HausHill Entertainment Networks at http://www.haushillentertainment.com/

Download episodes of Industry Top 10 visual podcast hosted by David Sincere by visiting http://www.haushillentertaiment.com/ or by downloading the HausHill Entertainment App (iOS, Google Play).

Apple Music - David Sincere: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/david-sincere/427854228

VIDEO: Best of David Sincere Choreography (Music Videos): https://youtu.be/gbKySQn-fIw

News Source: David Sincere

Related link: https://www.facebook.com/DavidSincereAiken/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/celebrity-choreographer-and-musician-david-sincere-joins-the-haushill-entertainment-family-with-industry-top-10-visual-podcast/

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22aStocks pull back as acrimonious U.S. debate stokes caution
RE
08:22aMalaysia's fiscal deficit expected to hit 5.8%-6% of GDP in 2020 - ministry
RE
08:20aOil extends losses as rising virus cases spur demand worries
RE
08:20aNo Fear Cafe, Co-learning Center in Detroit, Helps Kids to Publish Books During the Pandemic
SE
08:18aFutures fall after heated presidential debate
RE
08:15aUK GDP collapsed nearly 20% in second quarter in historic COVID hit
RE
08:15aPoorest countries face tough choice over G20 debt relief plan
RE
08:14aGermany moves to toughen Huawei oversight - sources
RE
08:13aThai second-quarter household debt jumps to 83.8% of GDP as economy shrinks
RE
08:10aCelebrity Choreographer and Musician David Sincere Joins the HausHill Entertainment Family with Industry Top 10’ (Visual Podcast)
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group