Celero Commerce Acquires OMEGA Technology

01/18/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Celero Commerce (“Celero”), a top ten non-bank payment processor, today announced the acquisition of OMEGA Technology (“OMEGA”) a premier provider of electronic transaction processing. With the addition of Kentucky-based OMEGA, Celero will serve over 50,000 merchants processing approximately $20 billion in annual card volume.

Founded in 2003, OMEGA provides electronic payments solutions, business analytics, and software solutions for small businesses and financial institutions nationwide. The acquisition of OMEGA is Celero’s second in the last month and the company’s eighth since its launch in late 2018.

“OMEGA and Celero share a common culture and drive to make our financial institutions and small business customers successful,” stated Todd McHugh, President and CEO of OMEGA. “Joining forces with Celero means that we can deliver greater value for all stakeholders through technology, financial resources, and human capital.”

“Celero continues to build the premier technology-focused, commerce solutions offering for small and medium-sized businesses and financial institution partners,” stated Kevin Jones, Founder and CEO of Celero Commerce. “OMEGA’s technology-focused approach to serving its customers aligns with our approach at Celero and we are excited to welcome the outstanding OMEGA team to our growing Celero family.”

About Celero Commerce

Headquartered in Nashville, Celero Commerce is a full-service, integrated electronic commerce solutions provider powered by leading edge technology, strategic partnerships, and business intelligence. Celero offers payment processing services, business management software, and data intelligence to small and medium-sized businesses, empowering them to drive growth and profitability.


© Business Wire 2022
