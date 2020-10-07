Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Celiac Disease Foundation : Partners with Provention Bio on Its Phase 2b Study of Celiac Disease Therapeutic PRV-015

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 08:04am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its role as the nation's leading celiac disease patient advocacy organization and the largest nonprofit patient recruiter for celiac disease clinical trials and studies, the Celiac Disease Foundation is pleased to announce its partnership with Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), to provide clinical trial recruitment for the biopharmaceutical company's Phase 2b PROACTIVE (PROvention Amgen Celiac ProtecTIVE) Celiac Study testing the safety and effects of PRV-015 (an anti-interleukin-15 monoclonal antibody).

Utilizing the Celiac Disease Foundation's full suite of patient recruitment services, including the iQualifyCeliac screening and call center platform, brand strategy, marketing campaign and website development, and digital patient recruitment, the PROACTIVE Celiac Study will enroll 220 adults with celiac disease who continue to experience symptoms while following a gluten-free diet.

In August 2020, the PROACTIVE Celiac Study began enrolling patients in the United States, with plans to launch recruitment in Canada later this year.  

PRV-015 is designed to block interleukin-15, a cytokine that plays a central role in celiac disease, creating inflammation and intestinal damage. In combination with a gluten-free diet, PRV-015 aims to reduce symptoms and intestinal inflammation caused by accidental gluten exposure. 

"PRV-015 could be the first-ever approved therapeutic for celiac disease," stated Doug Jacobstein, Vice President, Clinical Development and Clinical Lead for the PROACTIVE Celiac Study at Provention Bio. "In previous clinical studies, PRV-015 has shown simultaneous reduction in gluten-induced symptoms and markers of intestinal inflammation as compared to placebo. We look forward to continuing our work with this investigational candidate, as we seek to bring forward therapies designed to intercept or prevent immune-mediated diseases."

Marilyn G. Geller, CEO of the Celiac Disease Foundation, stated, "Patient recruitment is a central element in our efforts to accelerate research to develop treatments and a cure for celiac disease. With our established trust in the celiac patient community, we are pleased to offer our biopharmaceutical partners proven, cost-effective services to ensure the success of clinical trial patient outreach and enrollment."

Celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disorder affecting an estimated 3 million Americans, of whom only 20-30% have been correctly diagnosed. A peer-reviewed research study by the Celiac Disease Foundation and Columbia University has documented the ineffectiveness of the gluten-free diet for a sizable percentage of diagnosed patients, forcing patients to live with a host of debilitating symptoms. Data from the Foundation's iCureCeliac®, the nation's celiac disease patient registry, continues to demonstrate patient need for adjunct treatments to a gluten-free diet.

About Celiac Disease Foundation
Founded in 1990, the Celiac Disease Foundation is the nation's leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to accelerating the diagnosis and treatment of celiac disease. Through strategic investments in research, advocacy, and education, the Celiac Disease Foundation seeks to improve the quality of life for the more than 3 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic, immune-mediated disease. Hosting the iCureCeliac® patient registry and offering robust patient recruitment services, the Celiac Disease Foundation targets patient candidates to speed enrollment and improve trial retention to drive discoveries that may lead to better treatments, and ultimately, a cure. For more information please visit celiac.org.

Contact: info@celiac.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celiac-disease-foundation-partners-with-provention-bio-on-its-phase-2b-study-of-celiac-disease-therapeutic-prv-015-301147443.html

SOURCE Celiac Disease Foundation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Forecasts business jet usage will recover to 2019 levels by the second half of 2021
AQ
08:10aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Suitcase Hospitality Optimizes Revenue Management with Infor
AQ
08:10aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : and Microsoft Expand Partnership to Simplify Industrial Transformation
AQ
08:10aCOUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Appoints Michelle Brennan to Board of Directors
AQ
08:10aOracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform Now Available
AQ
08:10aUNITEDHEALTH : United Health Foundation and American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation Partner to Promote Physician Well-Being and Reduce Burnout
AQ
08:10aOpenText Announces Support for Alfresco
AQ
08:10aSQUARE ENIX : The gayming awards, world's first lgbtq+ video games awards show, to premiere 24th february 2021 presented by ea games and gayming magazine
AQ
08:10aNXP Launches AI Ethics Initiative
AQ
08:10aORACLE : and SWIFT Deliver Fast, Frictionless Cross-Border Payments for Small and Mid-Sized Companies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group