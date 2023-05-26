the rest of her world tour
due to a medical condition that
makes it difficult for her to perform
Last December the singer said she had
been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder
Date: December 2022
(Celine Dion, Pop singer)
"I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the Stiff Person Syndrome..." /// "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."
The 'Courage World Tour' started in
Quebec City in September 2019
and was set to end in London, April 2024