STORY: Celine Dion has canceled

the rest of her world tour

due to a medical condition that

makes it difficult for her to perform

Last December the singer said she had

been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder

Date: December 2022

(Celine Dion, Pop singer)

"I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the Stiff Person Syndrome..." /// "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

The 'Courage World Tour' started in

Quebec City in September 2019

and was set to end in London, April 2024