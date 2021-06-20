|
Cell Phone Prime Day Deals 2021: Early iPhone, Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & More Smartphone Sales Revealed by Deal Tomato
Save on phone deals at the Prime Day sale, together with all the top early Galaxy, iPhone, OnePlus & Google Pixel & unlocked smartphone discounts
Here’s our comparison of the top early cell phone deals for Prime Day, featuring sales on best-selling mobile smartphones like OnePlus, Google Pixel, Galaxy & iPhone. Access the best deals in the list below.
Best OnePlus & Android cell phone deals:
-
Save up to 36% on OnePlus smartphones at Amazon - find the top deals on the OnePlus 6T, 7T, 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord & more
-
Save up to 32% on unlocked & prepaid Android smartphones at Amazon - get the best deals on Android phones from Samsung, Motorola, Google Pixel & more
-
Save on Moto smartphones at Amazon - check the latest savings on a wide range of 4G, 5G, unlocked & prepaid Motorola cell phones
-
Save up to 34% on locked & unlocked phones from Tracfone at Amazon - check the latest prices on Samsung Galaxy, LG, Apple iPhone & more top-rated handsets
-
Save up $75 on a wide range of TCL phones at Amazon - check the latest deals on unlocked triple-camera and quad-camera Android smartphones from TCL
Best iPhone deals:
-
Save on the iPhone 12 at Amazon - the iPhone 12 has 5G speed, improved durability and water resistance, and a Super Retina XDR display
-
Save on the iPhone 12 Pro at Amazon - the iPhone 12 Pro is equipped with the A14 Bionic chip, has 5G speed, and is capable of low-light photography
-
Save up to $281 on the iPhone 11 at Amazon - check the latest deals on the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPhone 11
-
Save on the iPhone SE at Amazon - check the latest savings on the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPhone SE
-
Save on the iPhone XR at Amazon - catch the latest deals on the 64GB and 128GB iPhone XR
-
Save on the iPhone XS & X at Amazon - check the latest savings on the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB iPhone XS & X models
-
Save on the iPhone 8 & 7 at Amazon - check live prices of iPhone 8 & 7 models
-
Save up to 35% on unlocked iPhones at Amazon - check the latest deals on unlocked iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, XR, and SE models
-
Save up to 35% on iPhones at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, XR, and SE
Best unlocked Samsung Galaxy deals:
Best unlocked Google Pixel deals:
Best unlocked iPhone deals:
More unlocked cell phone deals:
Best Samsung Galaxy deals:
-
Save up to 31% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon - check the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21, S10, A21, A12 & more
-
Save up to 31% on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Series at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra & more
-
Save up to 42% on the Samsung Galaxy S20 handsets at Amazon - find the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Ultra, S20+, S20 FE & S20 5G smartphones
-
Save up to 30% on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series at Amazon - see the latest deals on 5G, unlocked & carrier-locked Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra handsets
-
Save up to 30% on the Galaxy Z Fold & Z Fold 2 at Amazon - find savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Fold 2 foldable AMOLED smartphones
-
Save up to 59% on unlocked & carrier-locked Galaxy S10 handsets at Amazon - check the top deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ & S10e
-
Save up to 47% on the Samsung Galaxy S9 series handsets at Amazon - view the latest deals on the Galaxy S9 & S9+ in different colors and storage capacities
Best Google Pixel deals:
In need of some more deals? Click here to access the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to shop Amazon’s active and upcoming deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Many of today’s smartphones are largely defined by their advanced camera features. The Samsung Galaxy S21, for instance, boasts a pro-grade camera system with support for 8K recording. Meanwhile, Apple’s flagship iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max mobile devices feature LiDAR scanners for enhanced night mode shooting. Other Android smartphones like the OnePlus 9 and Google Pixel 5 also boast upgrades to the image quality taken by their cameras. On the OnePlus, you get an HDR option for video recording while the Pixel 5 anchors itself on the simplicity and reliability of its image optimization software. All devices are available from major telecoms while unlocked phones can be purchased from major retailers.
