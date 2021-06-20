Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cell Phone Prime Day Deals 2021: Early iPhone, Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & More Smartphone Sales Revealed by Deal Tomato

06/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on phone deals at the Prime Day sale, together with all the top early Galaxy, iPhone, OnePlus & Google Pixel & unlocked smartphone discounts

Here’s our comparison of the top early cell phone deals for Prime Day, featuring sales on best-selling mobile smartphones like OnePlus, Google Pixel, Galaxy & iPhone. Access the best deals in the list below.

Best OnePlus & Android cell phone deals:

Best iPhone deals:

Best unlocked Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best unlocked Google Pixel deals:

Best unlocked iPhone deals:

More unlocked cell phone deals:

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best Google Pixel deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to access the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to shop Amazon’s active and upcoming deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Many of today’s smartphones are largely defined by their advanced camera features. The Samsung Galaxy S21, for instance, boasts a pro-grade camera system with support for 8K recording. Meanwhile, Apple’s flagship iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max mobile devices feature LiDAR scanners for enhanced night mode shooting. Other Android smartphones like the OnePlus 9 and Google Pixel 5 also boast upgrades to the image quality taken by their cameras. On the OnePlus, you get an HDR option for video recording while the Pixel 5 anchors itself on the simplicity and reliability of its image optimization software. All devices are available from major telecoms while unlocked phones can be purchased from major retailers.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aDr congo ends production-sharing agreements for two oil blocks with companies controlled by israeli investor dan gertler - letter from hydrocarbons ministry
RE
06:33aCarmakers in India's auto hub allowed to operate at full capacity
RE
06:32aChina's Saudi oil imports plunge 21%
RE
06:31aARTS & CRAFTS PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Art Supplies, Sewing Machine, Silhouette Cameo & Cricut Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY GARMIN WATCH DEALS 2021 : Early Garmin Vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct (Solar, Pro), Fenix & More Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY NINJA FOODI, BLENDER, GRILL & AIR FRYER DEALS 2021 : Early Ninja Appliances Savings Listed by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aVITAMIX PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Vitamix 5300 & A3500 Blender Savings Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY SONY TV DEALS (2021) : Early 65-Inch 4K TV & More LED & OLED TV Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY MICROWAVE & TOASTER OVEN DEALS (2021) : Top Early Convection, Countertop & Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven Savings Researched by Spending Lab
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY DUTCH OVEN & COOKWARE DEALS 2021 : Early Lodge, Le Creuset, Calphalon, Pyrex & More Sales Highlighted by Deal Tomato
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dubai airport targets 28 million passengers this year, CEO says
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
3SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Philippines seals deal for 40 mln Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 doses
4PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
5Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules

HOT NEWS