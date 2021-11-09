Log in
CellTrust Nominated by Microsoft to Become a Member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
CellTrust Corporation, a leading provider of global secure and compliant mobile communication for government and enterprise, announced today that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of Independent Software Vendors and Managed Security Services Providers that have integrated their security products with Microsoft’s to better defend against increasing cyber-threats.

CellTrust was nominated to join MISA for seamlessly integrating its flagship SL2™ compliant and secure mobile communication for regulated industries with multiple Microsoft Compliance solutions including Microsoft Information Governance, Advanced eDiscovery and Communication Compliance.

With CellTrust SL2 Connector, the mobile communications data captured by SL2 is sent to Microsoft compliance platform to meet the compliance and electronic discovery requirements for regulations such as FINRA, HIPAA, FOIA, and TCPA. Developed on Microsoft Azure, SL2 is available in Azure Global and Azure Government cloud.

“Being nominated to MISA is an exceptional honor,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust’s Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continued integrations with Microsoft as we join our colleagues across the security industry around the globe to increase productivity and defend against ever more sophisticated threat scenarios.”

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like CellTrust, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead.

SL2 for Microsoft Intune

CSL2 for Azure Government

About CellTrust Corporation

CellTrust is a global leader in enterprise mobile communications, compliance enforcement, traceability, eDiscovery and security, for highly regulated industries. CellTrust SL2™ helps those operating in the financial services, government and healthcare industries to securely and compliantly manage, capture, and archive text messaging, chat and voice communications, balance mobile productivity, risk and control and enforce regulatory compliance. (Dodd-Frank Act, GLBA, SOX, FINRA, SEC, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, HIPAA). CellTrust was ranked by Inc. 5000 as the No.196 fastest-growing private company in 2020. In 2021, CellTrust was nominated by Microsoft to join the Microsoft Intelligence Security Association (MISA). https://www.celltrust.com/

©2021 CellTrust Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
